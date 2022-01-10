Russian Ambassador to Washington Anatoly Antonov linked the riots in Kazakhstan with the US flight from Afghanistan. His words are quoted on the page of the Russian Embassy in Facebook…

A new attempt at a “color” revolution

According to the diplomat, the withdrawal of American troops led to the development of extremist ideas and trends in the region. As a result, he noted, Kazakhstan came under attack from radicals who profess a misanthropic ideology, use weapons against civilians, and also cause damage to state and private property.

Thousands of jihadists and marauders tried to undermine the constitutional order Anatoly Antonov Russian Ambassador to Washington

According to him, what is happening in Kazakhstan is a new attempt at a “color” revolution with the help of thugs and robbers. Antonov stressed that for Russia “the practice of pacifying the bandits” who attack the police and emergency services is unacceptable, and “any negotiations with terrorists only encourage them to commit even more serious crimes.”

Double standards of the West

The Russian ambassador also expressed confidence that the US State Department understands this, but they are in no hurry to abandon double standards. “The principle of the inevitability of punishment, especially in relation to those who encroach on the lives of innocent people, is fundamental to any rule of law,” he added.

Antonov recalled the storming of the Capitol in Washington on January 6, 2021. He stressed that at that time the American authorities had no doubts about the need to restore order and bring to justice the instigators of the pogrom.

CSTO mission

The diplomat also addressed all the world’s democratic forces. He advised them to help the Kazakh authorities recover from the turmoil caused by the violent unrest in the republic, instead of trying to undermine the situation. Thus, he responded to the ongoing attempts in the United States to question the anti-terrorist operation and the presence of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) forces in Kazakhstan.

At the same time, he noted that the first hours of work of the CSTO peacekeepers showed their effectiveness and focus on restoring peace and order. Antonov stressed that all decisions on the arrival of the CSTO contingent were made on the basis of the organization’s statutory documents and at the request of the country’s president, Kasym-Zhomart Tokayev.

On January 5, it became known about the decision of the Kazakh authorities to involve the CSTO peacekeepers to suppress the unrest in the republic. The first board with Russian troops arrived in Alma-Ata on January 6. A contingent from Belarus and Armenia was also sent to the republic. As the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev specified, the peacekeeping forces of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) will stay in the country until the situation in the country stabilizes.

Protests in Kazakhstan began on Sunday, January 2, due to rising gas prices for cars. The cost per liter increased from 60 to 120 tenge (from 10 to 20 rubles). Soon economic demands were replaced by political ones. The protesters demanded the resignation of the government, the holding of new elections, as well as consideration of the issue of lustration of people from the “clan” of former President Nursultan Nazarbayev.