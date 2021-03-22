Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov left the building of the Russian Foreign Ministry, where he arrived on Monday, March 22, for consultations. He refrained from communicating with journalists.

The consultations lasted over two hours. After their completion, Antonov left the department building through a side entrance so as not to communicate with the press, but the media employees were expecting him there.

The journalists asked the diplomat a number of questions, but he did not answer them, asking him not to disturb him yet. Antonov also did not say whether the consultations would be continued today.

The Russian ambassador to Washington returned to Moscow the day before. It became known on March 17 that Antonov had been invited for consultations, the purpose of which is to determine the further direction of development of Russian-American relations.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova noted that Moscow is interested in preventing the irreversible degradation of relations with Washington.

Tensions in relations between Russia and the United States arose after the publication on March 16 report of the American Office of National Intelligence. It indicates that the Russian side allegedly interfered in the US presidential elections in 2020. In this regard, Washington also announced the adoption of new anti-Russian sanctions.

The next day, US President Joe Biden said that Russia must “pay” for “meddling” in the elections. According to him, he had previously had a “long conversation” with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, noting that he knew him “quite well”. At the same time, Biden said that he allegedly warned his Russian colleague about a possible response.

On March 18, Putin invited his American colleague to hold an open conversation, in fact, online, noting that such a format would be of interest not only to the peoples of the United States and the Russian Federation, but also to many in the world.

In turn, during a briefing with reporters, Biden did not answer the question of whether he would agree to a conversation with Putin, and his press secretary Jen Psaki recalled that the leaders of the two countries had already communicated recently.