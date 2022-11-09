Ambassador Antonov explained the US interest in Ukraine by the desire to make money on arms sales

The Russian ambassador to Washington, Anatoly Antonov, said that America has an economic interest in the conflict between Kyiv and Moscow. His words lead RIA News.

According to the diplomat, the United States is trying to “skim the cream” from foreign arms supplies. Antonov is sure that subsequently the White House will not be able to evade responsibility for protracting the conflict and the death of innocent people.

“However, the United States continues to adhere to the tactics of war of attrition with maniacal persistence,” Antonov said.

Wearing down everyone – Ukrainians, Russians, Europeans. As well as ordinary Americans. As they say, the war with Russia until the last Ukrainian Anatoly Antonov Russian ambassador in Washington

Multibillion spending for Kyiv

US Deputy Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Karen Donfried assured that Washington intends to continue to provide comprehensive support to Kyiv, regardless of the results of the midterm elections to the State Congress. She stressed that the current government of the United States is confident in the steadfastness of assistance to Kyiv.

On November 5, retired US lieutenant general Joseph Keith Kellogg, former national security adviser to Donald Trump, estimated that the United States was giving Kyiv $2.5 million an hour. He recalled that the United States provided economic, humanitarian and military assistance worth $18 billion. “This is American taxpayer money. And again, without any accountability, ”Kellogg emphasized.

Prior to this, the United States announced the allocation of another tranche of military assistance to Ukraine for $400 million. It is specified that the new assistance package will include 250 M1117 armored personnel carriers, 40 armored boats, as well as 1.1 thousand Phoenix Ghost drones and Hawk air defense systems. Kyiv will also receive 45 Soviet T-72 tanks, which were modernized by the United States together with the Netherlands and the Czech Republic.

Related materials:

Change of Kyiv’s rhetoric

Earlier it was reported that the President of the United States lost his temper during another conversation with Vladimir Zelensky. The head of the White House told his Ukrainian counterpart that he approved the allocation of additional military assistance to Kyiv in the amount of one billion dollars, but in response, Zelensky began listing what other help Ukraine expects from Western countries, but does not receive. “Biden has lost his temper… The American people are quite generous, and his administration and the US military are working hard to help Ukraine,” he said. [Байден]raising his voice, and Zelensky could show a little more gratitude, ”one of the interlocutors told NBC News.

Despite subsequent reports of improved relations between the leaders, a change in rhetoric in the United States regarding Ukraine’s negotiations with Russia later became noticeable. So, The Washington Post found out that the Biden administration is privately urging Zelensky to show openness to negotiations with Russia. At the same time, the sources of the publication say, at the same time the White House insists that Kyiv publicly refuses to participate in peace negotiations while Russia is headed by Vladimir Putin. It is explained that such a policy is aimed not at pushing Kyiv into negotiations, but to “preserve moral dignity in the eyes of its international supporters.”

Related materials:

After that, the President of Ukraine, who categorically denied the possibility of a dialogue with Moscow, nevertheless put forward conditions on November 8. They were the compensation of all losses caused as a result of the special military operation (SVO), the restoration of the integrity of the country’s territory, respect for the UN Charter, the punishment of war criminals, as well as guarantees that the SVO will not happen again. In addition, Zelensky for the first time did not demand that Russia return to the 1991 borders.