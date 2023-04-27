São Paulo management said that Ukrainian state canceled investments of US$ 50 billion in the country because of Lula’s speeches

The Ukrainian state-owned airline Antonov denied on Wednesday (April 26, 2023) information disclosed by the São Paulo government. In a note, the management of the governor Tarcisio de Freitas (Republicanos) stated that the company had suspended investments of US$ 50 billion in 5 years in Brazil because of statements by the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) about the war in Ukraine.

“Currently, the mass media of the Federative Republic of Brazil are sharing the false information that the Antonov Company has suspended alleged negotiations on the alleged launch of aircraft production in Brazil”, he told Antonov in a note published in the Facebook.

The Ukrainian company informed that it carries out frequent consultations with partners from several countries, including Brazil. However, he said he does not have an authorized representative in the country.

“Antonov emphasizes its interest in developing cooperation with the Federative Republic of Brazil in the field of aviation technologies and will appreciate Brazil’s official initiatives on establishing mutually beneficial cooperation”, he completed.

The Secretary of International Business of the State of São Paulo announced on Monday (April 24) that the Ukrainian state-owned company would have suspended investments in Brazil.

“The Secretariat for International Business of the State of São Paulo informs that, on April 11, it received representatives of Oleksandr Nykonenko and Victor Avdeyev, director and vice-president of the Antonov Company, for a hearing regarding the interest of the Ukrainian state-owned company Antonov to develop activities in the Brazil, especially in the State of São Paulo”, said the government of São Paulo in a note. “According to the representatives, the company would have an investment plan of US$ 50 billion in five years”.

“Subsequently, the participants of the meeting got in touch, by e-mail, informing that ‘in view of the latest declarations of the federal government, Antonov decided to suspend the negotiations’”, he completed.

The information was disclosed by the press and in the social media of congressmen, as is the case of the federal deputy Nikolas Ferreira (PL-MG):

The Chief Minister of the Social Communication Secretariat of the Presidency of the Republic, Paulo Pimenta, asked for retraction by those who shared the false information. “An absurd story with no real basis whatsoever, posted without any care, as the truth, as official information from the SP government. For what purpose? For political dispute?”, he asked in twitter.

WHAT LULA SAID

During a trip to the United Arab Emirates on April 16, the PT said that the war is both Russia’s and Ukraine’s fault. He also blamed the US in part for the conflict. On Monday (April 17), he received the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia, Sergey Lavrov. Earlier, he had already suggested that, to end the war, Ukraine would cede Crimean territory to Russia.

The president’s statements were the target of criticism from US representatives in Washington DC They also caused reactions in Europe.

On a trip to the Iberian Peninsula, from April 21st to 26th, Lula softened his tone. The petista signed a joint declaration with the Portuguese government in which both countries repudiated “The violation of the territorial integrity of Ukraine by Russia”. Not Spain, said it’s not up to him to decide whose Crimea is.

