The United States made a strategic mistake by starting a conflict with the nuclear powers Russia and China. This was announced on Wednesday, February 1, by the Russian Ambassador to the United States, Anatoly Antonov, on the air of the Big Game program on “Channel One.

“It seems to me that the Americans made an important strategic mistake. They, in fact, started a conflict with two nuclear powers, or, in simple terms, they will try to fight on two fronts. You look at the reports that come from the Pentagon on the central American channels that Washington is preparing for a war with China over Taiwan, and – again you mentioned the red lines – there are no red lines, and in general I have a bad idea how the Americans will start direct military action with China over Taiwan,” the diplomat said.

At the same time, the United States, according to Antonov, is formally committed to the policy of one China.

The day before, retired US General Jack Keane said that the US military is ill-prepared for a possible war with China. He explained that Beijing has more ships, planes and missiles than Washington.

In addition, Taiwan is not prepared enough to openly clash with China.

Earlier, on January 30, the Military Times wrote that the US National Guard began to prepare for possible conflicts with Russia and China in the Arctic. In particular, military units conducted exercises to simulate combat operations at low temperatures.

On January 27, US Air Force General Mike Minihan sent a memo to his subordinates that in two years the United States would go to war with China. In his opinion, Beijing can use the presidential elections in the United States in 2024 to carry out an operation to establish control over Taiwan.