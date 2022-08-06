Washington’s accusations against Russia of causing a food crisis in the world are false and absurd. This is how Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov commented on the statements of the head of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Samantha Power on August 6.

“Attempts to shift all responsibility onto Russia are absurd. As always – a lot of lies. The statements are unprofessional, without proper analysis and understanding of the situation, or rather the desire to understand the essence of the problem,” – said the Russian diplomat, whose words are quoted in his Telegram channel by the press service of the embassy.

Antonov noted first of all that the tense situation with food was formed in connection with a number of factors, including the consequences of the pandemic, and interruptions in supply chains, and inflation, and accelerated urbanization, as well as the accumulated “fatigue” of soils and climate change.

According to the ambassador in Washington, a large number of anti-Russian sanctions play a significant role in this issue. The restrictions imposed by the West are deliberately designed to “confuse and intimidate foreign companies and make it as difficult as possible for them to cooperate with Russian enterprises.”

At the same time, the head of the diplomatic mission said that the Russian side is making a lot of efforts to reverse the situation. In turn, Washington, Antonov continued, is issuing accusations accusing Russia because it could not come to terms with its absence from the participants in the July 22 quadripartite initiative for the safe transportation of Ukrainian grain and food.

The ambassador also expressed hope that Ukraine and its “curators in the West will not try to undermine this process.”

Earlier, on August 3, Secretary General of the UN Conference on Trade and Export Development Rebeca Greenspan said that the international organization is working to remove obstacles to the export of food and fertilizer from Russia. The US and the EU have already provided some clarifications regarding the anti-Russian sanctions imposed, she assured.

A memorandum on facilitating the supply of Russian agricultural products and fertilizers to world markets was signed on July 22. A package of documents, which, among other things, involve the UN’s involvement in lifting export restrictions, was signed by Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and UN Secretary General António Guterres.

At the same time, the Ukrainian delegation signed an agreement with Turkey and the UN on the export of grain. Its validity period is 120 days with the possibility of extension.

As it became known on August 5, three previously blocked ships with Ukrainian corn left the ports of Odessa and Chernomorsk. Colonel-General Mikhail Mizintsev, head of the Russian Interdepartmental Coordination Headquarters for Humanitarian Response, Head of the National Defense Control Center of the Russian Federation, noted that Russia strictly follows its obligations in order to fulfill the agreements reached.

According to him, this is necessary to ensure the export of grain crops and mineral fertilizers from Ukrainian ports.

The Ukrainian authorities intend to take out no more than three ships with grain per day from their ports in order to test the safety of exit routes for ships.

As Dmitry Belik, a member of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs, told Izvestia on July 28, the policy of the West, which stubbornly refuses to admit mistakes and make concessions, has led to a food crisis in the world. He noted that “it is convenient for the United States to watch from afar how Europe is floundering in a pile of problems that have arisen due to following instructions from Washington.”