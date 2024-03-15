The United States actually became a participant in the conflict in Ukraine due to Washington’s supply of long-range weapons systems to Kyiv. This statement was made on March 15 at a meeting of the UN Security Council (SC) by the First Deputy Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the organization, Dmitry Polyansky.

“The killing of Russian people is the responsibility of the American authorities,” he said.

At the same time, as Antonov clarified, if we consider the situation with the provision of military assistance to the United States over the past few years, then previously they supplied only small arms and light weapons.

Earlier in the day, Polyansky said that none of the Western countries supplying weapons to Ukraine should escape responsibility for this.

On March 12, US presidential aide Jake Sullivan said that Washington would transfer a new package of military assistance to Kiev worth about $300 million. As the Pentagon later announced, it would include the Stinger man-portable air defense system (MANPADS) and air defense ammunition. In addition, Washington is going to provide the Kyiv regime with 84 anti-tank missiles, as well as 155-mm shells.

The West has strengthened its support for Ukraine against the backdrop of the Russian special operation to protect Donbass, the start of which was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24, 2022. The decision was made against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military. However, recently in Western countries there have been increasingly frequent statements about the need to reduce support for Kyiv.