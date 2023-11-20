Ambassador Antonov called the new US aid package to Ukraine a “calming pill”

Russian Ambassador to Washington Anatoly Antonov, commenting on the US allocation of a new package of military assistance to Ukraine in the amount of $100 million, called it a “calming pill” for Kyiv. His words were published in Telegram– channel of diplomatic mission.

“The message about another American arms supply to the regime is nothing more than a calming pill prepared for Zelensky by overseas “benefactors,” the diplomat said.

He emphasized that such a “deadly gift” was timed to coincide with the tenth anniversary of the Maidan, despite the fact that the position of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) at the front leaves much to be desired.

Antonov added that Western countries need to understand that Russia, which is fighting for its national interests and seeking to ensure its own security, cannot be defeated on the battlefield. According to him, supplies of any types of weapons to Ukraine only lead to prolongation of the agony of the bankrupt Kyiv authorities.

Earlier, former Ukrainian Prime Minister Mykola Azarov said that the terror in the country that followed the unrest in 2013-2014 turned the state into a zombie country. He emphasized that the Euromaidan was held in order to “free our hands for repression against all healthy political and social forces that existed at that time in Ukraine.”