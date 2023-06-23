Speculation by US senators about the possibility of Russia using nuclear weapons in Ukraine is absurd. This was announced on June 23 by Russian Ambassador to Washington Anatoly Antonov.

Thus, he commented on the words of Republican Lindsey Graham said that US senators had submitted a resolution to the upper house of Congress regarding Russia’s use of nuclear weapons in Ukraine as an attack on NATO.

Antonov noted that these provocative statements contribute to the escalation of tension. At the same time, US senators are drawing the country even deeper into the conflict in Ukraine with absurd speculations.

As the diplomat stressed, Russia remains a responsible nuclear power.

Earlier, on June 16, Russian President Vladimir Putin noted that Russia has more nuclear weapons than NATO countries. He stressed that the United States is the only state in the world that has used nuclear weapons against a non-nuclear state, thereby setting a precedent.

