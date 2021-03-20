Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov, who left Washington and flew to Moscow, appreciated the country’s interest in developing bilateral relations. His words from New York’s John F. Kennedy airport before departure. RIA News…

Thus, the Russian side has repeatedly stressed that it is interested in the development of Russian-American relations to the same extent as their American colleagues. “We just need to decide now,” the diplomat explained.

He added that it is currently difficult to estimate how long it will take for consultations at the Foreign Ministry in Moscow. However, Antonov has already scheduled several meetings in various departments.

Earlier, the Russian ambassador said that a large amount of work awaits diplomats in the capital. “It is necessary to analyze the state of relations between Russia and the United States, in which we find ourselves,” explained the head of the diplomatic mission.

On the evening of March 20, the Russian ambassador to the United States left Washington and went to New York to fly from there for consultations to Moscow. He is expected to arrive in the capital on Sunday morning, March 21.

On March 17, US President Joe Biden said in an interview with ABC News that he wants to hold the Russian state accountable for alleged interference in the US elections. He spoke about a conversation with Russian leader Vladimir Putin and added that he would pay if he was found guilty. In the same conversation, Biden made a harsh statement about the Russian president.