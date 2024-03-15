The US authorities have begun to acknowledge the fact that the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) are close to defeat in the conflict. Russian Ambassador to Washington Anatoly Antonov announced this on March 16.

As the diplomat noted, Washington understands more and more clearly that the Ukrainian front is seriously “crackling” and “beginning to crumble.”

“Recently, the American officialdom has begun to admit that the front is cracking. It starts to crumble. We constantly hear about the successes of Russian troops in liberating settlements along the contact line.”, – he pointed out in a conversation with “RIA News”.

The diplomat added that the United States chose Ukraine as a weapon against Russia. Washington is trying to weaken, bleed, or even fragment the Russian Federation.

Earlier, on March 14, former US Army intelligence officer Scott Ritter said that Ukraine could lose several cities, including Odessa, Kharkov and Dnepropetrovsk, if the military conflict continues.

On February 11, the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of Ukraine, Alexey Danilov, said that the situation in Kyiv on the front line is currently extremely difficult.

On the same day, Paul Ronzheimer, deputy editor-in-chief of the German publication Bild, wrote in an article that Ukraine is in the gravest military crisis since the battle for Kyiv. According to the journalist, the Russian army now has the advantage at the front, which continues to move forward “meter by meter.”

Before this, on February 8, former adviser to the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Yuriy Butusov said that the Ukrainian Armed Forces do not have the same prepared lines of defense as the Russian army. Also, the Ukrainian troops do not save the strength of people, which is why large losses occur, he noted.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the start of which was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

Watch more current videos and details about the situation in Donbass on the Izvestia TV channel.