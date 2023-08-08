Ambassador Antonov urged the United States not to interfere with the improvement of relations between Russia and Georgia

The US administration should stop trying to hinder relations between Russia and Georgia, said Russian Ambassador to Washington Anatoly Antonov. His words convey Telegram– the channel of the diplomatic department.

According to him, if the United States wants peace in the region, they must drop the accusations and threats of sanctions against Moscow. “Don’t try to disrupt the emerging ties between our country and Georgia,” he urged.

Antonov believes that it is necessary to focus on practical work within the framework of the international Geneva discussions on security and stability in the Transcaucasus. He pointed to the need to seek an agreement between Tbilisi and Sukhum. “And not to escalate the situation, which is what the United States is doing now,” the ambassador emphasized.

Antonov added that the US is “turning on its head” the significance of the events of August 2008 in the South Caucasus.

On May 19, the first flight in four years left Moscow for Tbilisi. The resumption of air traffic between the countries became possible thanks to the decree of Russian President Vladimir Putin, who lifted the ban on flights to Georgia.