Antonov: The US wants to lift all restrictions on the use of weapons for the Ukrainian Armed Forces at once

Russian Ambassador to Washington Anatoly Antonov said that the United States is teasing Moscow and intends to lift all restrictions on the use of American weapons for the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) at one point. The corresponding statement was published in Telegram-embassy channel.

“What the Americans are doing today when they supply weapons is that they are constantly, as if even teasing us, saying that today it is allegedly not allowed to use long-range systems for strikes on Russian territory,” he said, specifying that in reality the United States is preparing the ground for one day to lift all existing restrictions for Kyiv at once.

Earlier, Italian Deputy Prime Minister and representative of the Northern League party Matteo Salvini called the West’s supply of weapons to the Ukrainian Armed Forces for strikes against Russia a disaster.