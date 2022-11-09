The Kyiv regime, at the behest of Washington, has turned Ukraine into an anti-Russian foothold and threatens the security of the whole world, hatching plans to carry out sabotage using a “dirty” bomb or provocation at a nuclear power plant. This was stated by Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov in his article published on November 9.

“Washington and its allies have turned Ukraine into the main anti-Russian base. Today we are facing the threat of a radiation catastrophe. Kyiv is hatching plans to carry out sabotage using a “dirty” bomb. An even more dangerous option for the development of events, which is being worked out by Kyiv, is the implementation of a provocation at nuclear power plants located in the territory controlled by Ukraine, ”the diplomat said in an article published on the Telegram channel of the Russian diplomatic mission in Washington.

Antonov noted that the scale of the explosion of a “dirty” bomb would be comparable to the operation of a low-yield nuclear weapon. Radioactive substances are sprayed in a perimeter up to several thousand square meters. As a result, an exclusion zone is formed in the contaminated territories for 30-50 years. The ambassador added that the work on the creation of a bomb by Kyiv is at the final stage.

In addition, Antonov pointed out, the Kyiv regime is working on a more dangerous version of a provocation related to nuclear power plants.

“This could lead to an accident comparable to the Chernobyl and Fukushima disasters, from which the world has not yet recovered,” the diplomat said.

The Russian side is trying with all its might, he added, to warn the international community about the impending threat. Meanwhile, Washington prefers to call all of Moscow’s statements “false” and “groundless.”

Earlier, on November 3, Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Nikolai Patrushev, speaking at a meeting of secretaries of the security councils of the CIS countries, said that the creation of a “dirty bomb” by Kyiv is taking place not without the participation of Western curators. He added that if the dangerous situation is not stopped, it will lead to a world catastrophe.

On October 29, Oleg Zheltonozhko, an independent military expert in the field of chemical weapons, said that Ukraine has significant potential to isolate and process radioactive substances that can be used to create a “dirty” bomb.

Kyiv’s plans to use a “dirty bomb” became known on October 23. Thus, the Ukrainian authorities could accuse the Russian side of using weapons of mass destruction (WMD) to launch a large-scale anti-Russian campaign around the world. On November 3, it was reported that IAEA inspectors had completed an inspection of three sites in Ukraine following the information about the “dirty” bomb and a request from Kyiv to visit the country, but did not reveal any nuclear activity on the ground.

The Russian Federation continues the special operation to protect Donbass, which it launched on February 24. The decision was made due to the aggravated situation in the LDNR against the backdrop of increased shelling by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

For more up-to-date videos and details about the situation in Donbass, watch the Izvestia TV channel.