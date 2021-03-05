Russia looks forward to a deeper dialogue in the United States on a number of regional issues and considers it reasonable to organize a meeting of the foreign and defense ministers of the countries, stated On March 4, Russian Ambassador to Washington Anatoly Antonov speaking at the Cosmos Club discussion club.

He noted that the Russian side is concerned about the lack of normal communication practices between states.

“It would be wise to think about convening a joint meeting of the foreign and defense ministers. Such an initial contact will serve as an impetus for other communication channels, ”the diplomat said.

According to Antonov, Russia is ready for cooperation on a wide range of issues. In particular, the restoration of work within the framework of the JCPOA, the situation in Syria, Afghanistan, Latin America, Africa, Asia, the Korean Peninsula and the Middle East.

“Strategic stability, peace in the world, the ability of the peoples of Russia and the United States to progressively develop the economy, on which the well-being of ordinary citizens of Russia and the United States depends – all this depends on progress in our dialogue,” the Russian ambassador is sure.

In an interview with Russkaya Mysl, published earlier that day, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that one should not count on major changes in bilateral relations between Moscow and Washington after the Joe Biden administration came to power in the United States. At the same time, the minister stressed that the Russian Federation is always open to “an honest, mutually respectful dialogue based on a balance of interests and aimed at finding compromises.”

At the end of January, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Biden held their first telephone conversation, during which they discussed, in particular, the extension of the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty.

On February 3, the agreement entered into force. The agreement in its current form without any changes or additions will be valid until February 5, 2026.