With seven years old he had a bone age of three. With that growth problem, similar to Leo Messi, any child would have given up trying to be a footballer, but Antoniu Roca (Martorell, 2002) did not give up. For ten years it was to be able to have a height of 1.80 meters today. And more importantly, to be a first division player. This year he has settled in the first team of Espanyol, although still with the subsidiary. He started the play that gave rise to the goal that knocked Real Madrid at RCDE Stadium.

Where does your name come, Antoniu?

It is Antonio but Antoniu sounds more Catalan. That’s why I changed it. As a child they called me Antoñito because I was very tiny and I didn’t like it. With my parents I made the decision but we did not make the change until 12 or 13 years. Now, or Antoniu or Roca.

I had a bad time because I saw that everyone was growing and I did not do that physical development “

He says that as a child he was very short, in fact he had to be treated for a deficit in the growth hormone.

They detected it at 7 years. It was very small. My chronological age was 7 years and I was 3 and a half years. A growth delay of 3 and a half years. My parents began to look for solutions with a doctor who has helped us a lot, we did tests, wrist radiographs and in the end it turned out that I had a growth hormone deficit. I click until 17.

Did you do it yourself?

It was very small. I normally punctured my father, but also my sister and my mother. When I was growing, I already punctured me.

Did he grew up?

In the first year I already noticed the change. It was still smaller than the rest but I noticed the difference. I just ended when I arrived at Espanyol. I was already quite developed.

Every minute in First with Espanyol, whether as a starter or substitute, it is a gift “

Did he feature not being able to be a footballer?

My goal was always to be a footballer, but I had a bad time because I saw that everyone was growing and I did not do that physical development. I felt that fear but I could develop other skills to survive in the game. All this I think has helped me to get stronger to get where I have reached.

With 17 years he arrives at the Juvenile of Espanyol in which Moses Hurtado was as a coach. How do you remember that year?

We did a great year. Moses marked me a lot. It helped me to know what Espanyol was, what implies and the work you have to do. I had a lot of self -examination. I’ve always been like that, my parents have taught me that.

It has become the number 12, how does it carry it?

Every minute in First with Espanyol, whether as a starter or substitute, it is a gift. If I have minutes, whatever, I have to make the most of them.

I would not tell you that it is a special match (Girona). It is a game that we have to win “

How against Madrid?

(Series). The same day I did not assimilate, I had immense joy, but with the passing of the days I was assimilating it. For winning and for the way you earn. It is a memory for a lifetime.

Is the Girona a special match for you?

I would not tell you that it is a special match. It is a game that we have to win. And I think we are going to win. We arrive in good dynamics and at home we have to become strong. It is a game like anyone else, but we have to take the three points.

Does the costume have a mood of revenge after the defeat in Montilivi?

That hurts as a player, it was not our best game. Right now we are at another time, and we want to claim.

We have all trusted the way of watching Manolo’s football (González) “

Espanyol has a great 2025. What has changed?

We have made an improvement at the very large collective level. We have improved to control the good and bad moments of the parties and the level of results is being reflected.

The commitment to Manolo González is being a success.

We all knew that in the end things had to arrive. I have been with Manolo for two years and I know the type of Mr. I think, I believe a lot in what he wanted to contribute to the team and we have all trusted his way of watching football.