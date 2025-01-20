At seven years old he had a bone age of three. With this growth problem, similar to that of Leo Messi, any child would have given up on his dream of being a footballer, but this was not the case of Antoniu Roca (Martorell, 2002), a player with a strong mentality and the very clear ideas that he is today. already established as one of the great assets of Espanyol’s first team.

The life of Roca, whose name, originally Antonio, was recently changed to Antoniu to make it more Catalan, was for years a battle against his body. His talent dazzled Barça scouts, who recruited him at the age of 10 from Badalona for their junior team in 2012, with Marc Serra as coach. They didn’t care that his growth problems created physical discomfort.

Moisés Hurtado, his youth coach, highlights his mentality to overcome obstacles

As was once known in the case of Leo Messi, the Roca boy learned to live with the need to get punctured in order to grow. And he did it. His family was the one who paid for expensive treatment for many young people at that age. At 7 years old he measured 1 meter 14 centimeters. Three years later he had reached 1 meter, 42 centimeters in height. In his first year at Barça he scored 35 goals. But while he grew up in the countryside, outside of it he matured rapidly until he acquired a responsibility worthy of an older boy. Over time he began to administer the treatment on his own. And although the doors were closed at Barça, he did not give up his dream. After a season at Damm, Espanyol crossed his path in 2019 during his youth stage.

“He came to youth B with some physical growth problems,” recalls Moisés Hurtado, his coach that year. “Antoniu was the player that any coach wants to have and I am very happy that he has reached First Division. He was a very self-demanding player, super focused and with a lot of responsibility,” he says.

Along with Omar, a winger at that time, and Mateo Joseph, Roca stood out on that team, playing whenever he was available and scoring many goals. “It was a great year. He played on the left wing and scored quite a few goals. I was surprised by quality and mentality. It had and has that change of rhythm, a great imbalance by the band and good hitting. At the work level he was very demanding and he did not burn the ball. He had things to improve tactically in defense, but since he has that ability to learn and listen, it is easy to work with him.”

“Those growth problems made him more mature for sure, because all the walls you have, if you manage to break them down, help you. A very large growth in a short time has its difficulties muscularly. Furthermore, in youth there are many changes,” Hurtado tells The Vanguard.

Since his arrival at the club, Roca was one of the pearls of the youth team until this year he became one of the sensations of Manolo González’s team. He has already played five games as a starter this season. He is now 1.80 m tall. He overcame his growth problems and in Cornellà they enjoy their football.