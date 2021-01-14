The Sevillian winger and winger, albinegro with Tevenet in 2013, returns to Cartagena with a contract until 2022 The lateral and extreme Antoñito, in a file image. / JM Rodriguez

Cartagena announced on Thursday its second signing in this winter market. It is the right-handed side and extreme Antoñito, a beloved known to the Albinegra fans for his past at the club in the 2013/14 season. The sevillian come back seven years later, this time seasoned and experienced in professional football after playing for Albacete, Córdoba, Valladolid and the Greek Panathinaikos. Here he will meet again with Luis Carrión, coach in his Cordoba stage.

Antoñito already wanted to return to what was his home. Here professional football took off from the hand of Luis Tevenet. And at least he will stay in Benipila until June 2022, after the contract just signed with Efesé. In Greece, the Sevillian was not comfortable. He wanted to go back to Spain, to be close to his people and because at the end his time at Panathinaikos was a bit turbulent. He barely played minutes and on top of that he suffered a lung infection that even led him to be hospitalized. The arrival of Antoñito leaves little space for the right-winger Julián Delmás, who has a contract until 2023 and should go on loan. The headline right now is David Simón.