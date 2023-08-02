Antonio Masia’s body was found in July 2022 and at the beginning it was thought of an illness or an accident: today the truth emerges

A decisive turning point has come in recent days in the investigation into the death of Antonio Masia. The worker was found lifeless in a Sassari plant where he worked and the case was initially labeled an accident. Now new evidence directs the investigators on the trail of murder. What happened.

The facts date back to July 25 last year. Antonio’s wife, worried about not seeing him come home after work in the evening, sounded the alarm to the authorities.

After a short search, the lifeless body of the worker at the time 53 years old it was found right in the Gesam plant, the waste sorting and treatment company in Sassari in which the man was assumed as manager.

The dead body had been found submerged by some trash bags and the shock to the family had been devastating.

The Public Prosecutor of Sassari, which at the time of the events had opened an investigation file, had labeled Antonio’s death as accidental, due to an illness that had struck the man.

The necessary investigations and tests by the coroners, after a few days, had rejected that hypothesis and had taken into consideration another one, that of the accident in the workplace.

Antonio Masia was killed

Some evidence that has come to light and the investigators’ own investigations, today, one year after the tragedy, bring out a much more bitter and chilling truth.

Apparently in the days leading up to Masia’s death, he had had serious quarrels with another worker. The latter apparently did not accept a punishment inflicted on him by Masia himself and on several occasions the dispute had come close.

A dispute that had arrived on that July 25 and which had resulted in an attack by the 48-year-old worker, who had hit Antonio causing his death.

Another factor which was not thought to be related at the time, but which today takes on a much more significant aspect, is that 12 days after the worker’s death, a fire had broken out in the firm which had destroyed much of the plant, including the area involved in the investigation into Masia’s death.

The charges for the 48-year-old, a man of Albanian origins but resident in Sardinia for many years, are therefore of willful homicide, corpse concealment and of aggravated arson and environmental pollution.