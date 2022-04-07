Antonio Zequila he is the first castaway to have been eliminated from the Island of the Famous.

Obviously, the showman did not miss an opportunity to reveal the secrets of the island.

Antonio Zequila, a Super TV Guide, he explained that what disappointed the most was the younger brother of the Rodriguez:

The person who disappointed me the most is Jeremias. He is an arrogant, rude and disrespectful guy. When we were taking shelter in the little house for the storm, we were talking. He had taken the floor and rudely said “shut up” to his father. Gustavo then came out in tears and I hugged him. I asked him why Jeremias had behaved that way. He confided a secret to me but I cannot reveal it.

Also, it would seem that without the cameras Jeremias Rodriguez would have thought about leaving the game:

I was very sorry for that attitude. I have never disrespected my father in my life. Jeremias also railed against the production, against the authors. He wanted to quit the game, he wanted to call his sister, then the lawyer. Speaking of the island he said it was a reality shit. So I wonder why he decided to participate. I don’t like people who live by reflection in life, leeches.

Moreover, even on Estefania he has something to underline “Estefania made it clear that she did not like Roger and that he was a child. She then she added that she was interested in Jeremias and that it was a shame that he was engaged. It is also possible that Jeremias likes Estefania. Anything can happen on the island.“