After the experience on the Isola dei Famosi, are you ready for the Cinecittà house?

Antonio Zequila it is the first eliminated of this edition of the Island of the Famous. The showman is releasing various interviews in which he has revealed several secrets.

In an interview with SuperGuidaTv he explained that he would be ready to go to the Big Brother VIP house and that, in reality, he has already been invited for this edition, but then Marini and Urtis joined.

Yes it’s true, I was called by Alfonso Signorini in November [2021, ndr]. I was supposed to enter Big Brother Vip’s house in December. They needed a person like me who could create dynamics because at that moment the reality show was a bit static. Then Valeria Marini and Giacomo Urtis were let in and brought some fun into the house.

The friendship that binds him to the conductor could however lead him to participate in the next edition in September:

I was sorry for missing this opportunity. Alfonso Signorini is a dear friend of mine. He cured me of the cancer of the soul which is depression. I had just lost my father Giovanni and he supported me. Maybe I will enter the house in the next edition which starts in September.

He then concluded by explaining why on the island it did not go as hoped: