Goodbye to “Tony”, this is how Antonio Panaro was affectionately called, who died at the age of 26 on his way back from a family lunch

Antonio Panaro he lost his life at the age of just 26, in a serious accident in the province of Bari, precisely on the SS96 state road, Modugno height.

He was on his way home after a family lunch. Her parents were traveling in another car and reached the crash site after the police arrived. The young man had decided to leave alone, aboard his own Audi.

For reasons still to be clarified by the investigators, he suddenly lost control of his vehicle and died crashed into the guard rail. Antonio Panaro was thrown out of the middle of him. The clash left him no escape. No one could do anything to save his life.

After the necessary findings, the police officers ascertained theabsence of braking on the asphalt and excluding the involvement of other cars. It would seem, even if the hypothesis is still being investigated, that the 26-year-old was traveling at one speed of 150 km/h.

The condolences of the community for the disappearance of Antonio Panaro

There community of Rutigliano, where the boy lived, is shocked. Everyone knew “Tony” and there are many people who are in these hours remembering and saying goodbye through moving posts published on social networks.

I promise every single day I will think of you and remember everything.. I will remember your eyes and your love that will never leave me💙 I wish it was just a bad dream… ❤️ Rest in peace, you will live inside me ❤️.

Even the First Citizen, Joseph Valencianowanted to send the condolences of the entire community to the family: