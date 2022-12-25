Antonio Vercher (69 years old, Tavernes de la Valldigna, Valencia) has been Spain’s coordinating prosecutor for the Environment and Urban Planning since 2006, which has made him an exceptional observer of the evolution of environmental law in the country. Author of seven books, he has just published Environmental crime and companies (Marcial Pons), where he pours a part of his experience as a prosecutor, a career that started in 1980.

Ask. What has changed the most since 2006?

Reply. There is a broad judicial sector, including judges, who I would not call environmental activists but who are close to that. Some are part of NGOs and this was completely unusual before, unthinkable. But now there is a wide sector of people who are very committed and very active in environmental matters.

Q. Do you think it is a reflection of today’s society? Is there more awareness?

R. I think that the appropriate answer to this would be given by a sociologist, but what is evident is that the awareness process is slow, although it is safe. But, unfortunately, from a criminal point of view, the same does not happen with environmental crimes as with others, such as robberies or assaults, the effect of which is immediately detected. In environmental matters, the causal relationship either does not appear or takes a long time to appear, with which it is really difficult for the necessary awareness to appear so that empathy can develop. On a certain occasion, a group of students and I did a little experiment on the subway. One of them faked a robbery and the truth is that the entire wagon reacted. Everyone immediately made cause with the victim. Then we did the same on another subway line, but arguing that it smelled terrible and that there was probably a sulfur spill. And they looked at us like tarares.

Q. Is the problem that people can connect environmental crime with its consequences?

R. Exactly. Because what is clear is that people begin to react when they feel that the victim could be each of the citizens.

Q. Perhaps we are now at a tipping point with the increase in extreme weather events due to climate change?

R. I think we have not yet reached that point, we are extraordinarily far. People do not have the opportunity to focus on issues of this nature, which are relegated to the tangential or accidental. What we see on the front page of all the newspapers is Parliament, the General Council of the Judiciary and political initiatives. It’s neither bad nor good, it’s just happening, it’s true. But I believe that the environmental aspect is infinitely more important than many issues that are currently taking precedence. We saw this with prestige and we also saw it with Doñana. And what I fear is that at a certain moment the call for attention is really powerful, something much more serious than Doñana or the prestige.

Q. What is it referring to?

R. Well, for example, that climate change accelerates infinitely more than what the scientists themselves are proposing, something that can happen. Then we would see that the environmental issue would come to the fore and all the lazy people who have adopted positions of absolute neglect would ask for more sentences, brutal sentences, and legal modifications with very harsh sanctions.

Q. In his book he talks about the attempts that have been made to elevate the protection of the environment to a fundamental right. Why is it so important that it happen?

R. If you place a right in its highest instance, you have many more instruments to protect that right. It is the same as with freedom of expression, that the whole world cries out for its protection. If there were to evolve towards that consideration, I think it would be highly positive. The example of the European Court of Human Rights is very positive, because it is an unusual case where the right to the environment, which is not provided for in the 1950 European Convention on Human Rights, has been created out of nothing. And rebound. Because they mix the right to privacy, the right to life, physical integrity and the right to health. They have started with problems having to do with the acoustic environment, with airports in England, and have since expanded to other issues.

Q. Don’t you have the feeling that the European Union is the best thing that could have happened to the environment in Spain?

R. Yes, definitely. The common sense that the European Union is showing is interesting.

Q. What do you think of the sentence against Spain that the Court of Justice of the EU has just handed down for pollution in Madrid and the metropolitan area of ​​Barcelona?

R. It was seen coming for quite some time, it is no surprise. The sentence shows that things are serious. It is an important call to attention to the different Spanish authorities, basically the local ones, in relation to these obligations. The consequences of non-compliance with the EU rulings at an economic level can be frankly high. We have the path perfectly mapped out and to some extent it can help clarify things. From that perspective, it might even make our job easier.

Q. In his book, he also explains that a very important part of the work of environmental prosecutors in Spain focuses on urban planning. Why?

R. First, because urbanism was decisive in the creation of the specialty. In 1977, the Council of Europe already recommended to all Member States that they specialize judges and prosecutors in the environment. In Spain it was not done until 2006 and I think that the starting signal was the cases malaya Y White Whale. There it was seen that there were serious corruption problems linked to money laundering, much of it coming from drugs, through construction. It was scandalous. And that determined that the decision was made by the Government of that time, in 2006, to create the special Prosecutor’s Office with the support of Parliament.

Antonio Vercher, coordinating prosecutor for the Environment and Urban Planning, during the interview. m (THE COUNTRY)

Q. Why is it so complicated in Spain to carry out the demolition of an illegal building?

R. Because there is no tradition. Here historically it has never been demolished and I have the impression that an important part is for political reasons. The essential powers for demolition are in the municipalities and normally demolishing someone’s building means that family and friends identify you as the one ordering the demolition. In short, it is to see him with a certain squint, to call it somehow.

Q. A question of votes?

R. Exactly. Although I insist that I am not a sociologist. But I base myself on practice and on what I have observed.

Q. How can we explain to society that 16 years after the construction of the El Algarrobico hotel was paralyzed, this already illegal building is still standing?

R. A demolition is extraordinarily expensive and that is an aspect that is also forgotten. And of course, the one who is forced to face such a thing [los propietarios y subsidiariamente la administración local] He will resort to all means and all legal aspects at his disposal in defense of his interests. This is understandable, we like it more or less.

Q. But isn’t it a damaging message for society that this obvious symbol of brick still standing?

R. It is a harmful message, without a doubt. But there is something positive: what would be really disturbing and worrying is that it had been set in motion. Of course, aesthetically it is infamous, but the fact that it is standing still shows that there has been a series of important social reactions. I trust that it will be demolished. I think it’s perfectly clear to everyone that demolition is going to be the end result. But there are these other aspects, generally of economic content, and important responsibilities, and there are those who can try to dodge the buck.

Q. His department has shown some doubts about the animal welfare law that is being processed in Congress.

R. When we received it, we strictly adhered to what had to do with the intervention of the Public Prosecutor’s Office. And period, for obvious reasons. Basically, our competence is on criminal procedure regulations. The rest would have been speculative and unethical.

Q. And what do you think of the controversy over the inclusion or not of hunting dogs?

R. The truth is that I have not studied the subject with sufficient forcefulness to be able to express myself. What is clear to me is that there is a social reality in the country that cannot be ignored. In other words, the theft is clear to everyone, and there is no one in Spain who doubts the characteristics of the theft. But there are a whole series of aspects that are going to force a sector of the population to review its principles. This must be done with great peace, with great tranquility, with great equanimity and sitting calmly and pondered. And it’s not exactly the best time to do it. But not only with this. There’s a totum revolutum of very important aspects that are coming to the fore at the same time and that give a feeling of insecurity and uncertainty.

