Antonio Tejado, on the right, and María del Monte, second from the left, in El Rocío (Huelva), in 2017.

Antonio Tejado, the nephew of the singer María del Monte, has entered provisional prison this Monday, February 12, for participating in the robbery of his aunt's home, committed last August, in which five hooded men tied up the singer. and his wife, and they intimidated them to get them to give them the number of the safe. Tejado would be part of a criminal organization dedicated to the robbery with violence and intimidation of luxury homes in the Aljarafe area of ​​Seville in which he would act as the intellectual author of the crimes.

Tejado has been detained since last Friday during a Civil Guard operation in which the gang to which the singer's nephew allegedly belonged was dismantled. Along with him, seven other people were arrested. This morning, after appearing before the head of the Investigative Court Number 16 of Seville that is investigating the case, six of them, including María del Monte's nephew, have been placed in provisional prison without bail, investigated for alleged crimes of robbery with violence, illegal detention, injuries, threats and membership in a criminal organization. Half of the accused have taken advantage of their constitutional right not to testify, while the rest have only responded to questions from their respective lawyers, according to judicial sources.

The so-called Operation Abgena began at the end of last August, following the complaint of a person who had suffered a violent robbery in his detached house in the Aljarafe region. He modus operandi described by the victim: five hooded men who force the entrance door, handcuff and gag its residents and threaten to kill them to get them to provide them with the combination to the safe and thus steal watches, jewelry and cash. A way of acting that coincides with what Del Monte told the press when he reported the assault he had suffered in the early hours of August 24 in his home in Gines (in Aljarafe) when he was inside with his wife, the journalist Inmaculada Casal. .

Tejado, according to the Civil Guard's account, would have been the intellectual author of the robbery, the person in charge of obtaining information about the layout of the home, the victims' routine or the location of the safe. The gang, according to the sources consulted, operated according to a strict pyramidal structure at the top of which would be a former boxer of Russian origin, who was champion of Spain in 2016 and who runs a gym that Tejado himself has promoted. The “El Ruso” organization, as investigators refer to it, was dedicated to stealing vehicles to carry out violent robberies in homes with high purchasing power, where they stole jewelry, high-end watches and large amounts of cash. Precisely, among the objects seized in the 11 searches that were carried out last Friday – among them the home and a garage that Del Monte's nephew has in the center of Seville -, gold chains and bracelets and more than 30 watches of various brands, whose owners have not yet been located.

In addition to the leader of the gang and the mastermind of the robberies, among the members of the organization were those known as “machacas”, in charge of transporting, guarding or guarding the stolen objects, and a “shock” man, corpulent and aggressive, who was not only in charge of intimidating the victims, but also of guaranteeing security in the deliveries of the stolen material and with the members of the group. Precisely, one of those “machacas”, captured by the security cameras near María del Monte's house, could have channeled the investigations when it was found that he was known to Tejado, indicate the sources consulted.

Among those arrested is also a well-known criminal from the Torreblanca neighborhood, arrested in 2023 as the leader of a gang that was also dedicated to robbery with force and violence in homes in Seville, but who would be one of the two detainees who have been arrested. freedom.

“We are “fully trusting in Justice”

When Tejero's arrest was linked over the weekend to the robbery at her aunt's home, Del Monte herself, who has a close relationship with her nephew, wanted to defend her presumption of innocence. “Five months ago we had the worst day of our lives and right now we are fully trusting in Justice and above all, you have to believe in the presumption of innocence,” the singer told the media who were waiting for her outside her house. The artist also pointed out the need to respect “the presumption of innocence,” thanking the Civil Guard for “their efforts” and stating that she is waiting for “Justice to rule.”

Tejado is a regular on programs that analyze current events in the world of the heart (he is the father of the son of Rocío Jurado's niece, Chayo Mohedano) and has participated in some realities, as Survivors either GH Duo. A few years ago he acknowledged his drug addiction problems.

In addition to the stolen material linked to high jewelry, in the searches carried out last Friday the Civil Guard also seized police material – such as police suits, bulletproof vests and police lights -, two pistols – one compressed air and another simulated – , a baseball bat, knives, tools for home robbery, GPS, mobile phones, computer equipment, vehicles, 30,000 euros in cash and a marijuana plantation in the room of one of the homes investigated.

The intense surveillance to which the members of the gang have been subjected in the last six months – subject to wiretapping by the agents – has frustrated the carrying out of another robbery in which they intended to appropriate one million euros.