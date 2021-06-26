The one who was mayor of Cieza during the years 2003 and 2015,

Antonio Tamayo, died this Saturday morning after a

worsening of the illness that you suffered in recent years.

The burial will take place this Sunday at 11 a.m., after a mass in the Basilica of Our Lady of the Assumption. He will be buried in the cemetery of the Santísimo Cristo del Consuelo de Cieza and the City Council has announced three days of mourning and suspension of acts.

Tamayo, 77 years old and a teacher by profession, began his career in municipal politics as a PP councilor in 1991 and in 2003 he was elected mayor after obtaining a

unprecedented absolute majority for the center-right Ciezano, which he would repeat in up to three legislatures.

During his tenure, Cieza underwent a major transformation in the services and infrastructures section. During those twelve years,

Tamayo endowed the city with buildings that are widely used today such as the Capitol theater, the Padre Salmerón library, the indoor swimming pool, the new Juanjo Angostos sports pavilion, the Municipal Folklore School, the Maestro Gómez Villa Music Conservatory, the San Juan Bosco underground parking lot, the Paseo de Antonio Rooms, the Social Services Center, the Las Morericas Health Center, the Elderly Center and the Canoeing Club.

In the surroundings of the municipality, it highlighted very significant enclaves such as the Almadenes Interpretation Center, the Paseo Ribereño, the Paseo de Ronda, the La Era Soccer Field and the depopulated area of ​​Siyâsa. What’s more,

It is considered as a milestone of his management to conclude his stage of Government with the accounts completely healthy.