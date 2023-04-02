Klopp’s seventh year at the helm of Liverpool is being horrible. The club did not correctly carry out the generational change that they already required and for this reason, today those at Anfield are suffering and it seems that they will live a year without titles. As if that were not enough, the path is even laid out for the club to stay out of the Champions League the following year.
Today more than ever Klopp and the board of the Anfield team understand that they must move this summer within the market for the signing of quality signings that they can solve from the following season on the field. And also that they are the ideal age for the club to have a future in a league that is becoming more and more competitive. One of the priorities is to sign a central defender and although Gvardiol is on Jürgen’s mind, plan B has been activated.
From Portugal and England they inform that Liverpool is very interested in the signing of António Silva from Benfica. The 19-year-old is living an incredible season with the eagles, so much so that he is already a starter within the Portugal National Team. The center-back is valued at 100 million euros, but valuing the good relationship between the two squads, those from England hope that the defender’s price can drop a bit. The signing of António is dependent on whether Joel Matip or Joe Gomez leave the institution at the end of the season.
#António #Silva #centerback #mind #Liverpool
Leave a Reply