Antonio Saura has been re-elected president of the Real Murcia Tennis Club. His candidacy has obtained 822 votes compared to the 363 obtained by José Pallarés, the other candidate to lead the centenary club for the next four years. Saura became president in December 2016. Under his mandate, the creation of a digital documentary archive of the Club’s history stands out as some of the objectives achieved, “one of the great demands of the majority of members”; the modernization of a large part of the facilities’ infrastructures and the holding of tournaments of the highest competitive level, including the 1st ATP Challenger Murcia Open.