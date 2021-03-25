The renewal occurs after the process that the party is subjected to at the local level every four years Antonio Salmerón, new coordinator of Cs in Cieza.

Antonio Salmeron was chosen new local coordinator of Citizens in Cieza after the elections that were held a few days ago and to which a single candidacy was presented. The renewal occurs after the process that the party is subjected to at the local level every four years.

The coordinator’s main objectives will be to gain the trust of voters after the events that have occurred in recent weeks and that have plunged this party into a serious crisis. In principle, and as this wording was able to know, the postulates of Cs Cieza are located outside the two currents that have been created at the national level, and they bet on “a regeneration of the party from the perspective of the liberal center.”