The dog’s open mouth, its lower jaw dislocated, oblivious to its owner, the ribs drawn on its belly and back, a chain of old, exhausted vertebrae. “What do you need to do that?” whispers Antonio Saborit, “what do you need to portray that pain? Because that is pain, it is the agony of the animal. It is already skin and bones, completely decomposed… It is perfect,” he says. In the display case, the dog maintains his stone-like, eternal gaze. It is easy to imagine the rain falling on it, to imagine its banished sadness, beyond all hope. The museum no longer exists, nor the visitors, nor the voices. Only the sadness and the dog.

The fire god Huehuetéotl is one of the oldest in Mesoamerica. This piece was found at the Cerro de las Mesas site, in central Veracruz, between 1940 and 1941. Monica Gonzalez Islas

“Rufino Tamayo has dogs like that, Ricardo Martínez too,” says Saborit, a torrent of information, inexhaustible, owner of a disconcerting passion, the passion of those who spend their lives tracing arcs and connections in their universe of knowledge. And Saborit’s is particularly broad, with fixed stops in the last decade of the 18th century, the second half of the 19th century and the years after the Mexican Revolution, known in the country as the Tragic Ten Days, years full of tragedies and deaths and shootings and surely many starving, dying dogs, like the one in the display case, which hurts to look at.

Saborit (Coahuila, 1957) has reached the animal after a two-and-a-half-hour tour. The director of the National Museum of Anthropology (MNA) thus answers a question that is often asked of him, a simple and effective question: which of the more than 8,000 pieces that make up the collection of the largest museum in Mexico is his favourite. He laughs playfully and says that he has many, mentions the sun stone – “the sentimental origin of archaeology in Mexico” – but finally reaches the dog, part of a collection of beings “touched by pain”, for which he feels a special fondness on this grey, melancholic September morning.

There is no way to get bored in a museum like this, 45,000 square meters of exhibits, surrounded by gardens, overlooking a huge central courtyard, which is dominated by a huge fountain made of concrete and steel, covered in brass, the work, the brass, of the brilliant Mexican muralist from the middle of the last century, José Chávez Morado. The brass is mentioned by Saborit, who knows everything here, since he has been in charge of the museum for 11 years now. Because from a distance, El Paraguas, the name of the fountain, looks like it was made of concrete. The brass has lost its shine and the director assumes that it will soon need maintenance.

National Museum of Anthropology in Mexico City, the home of the current National Museum of Anthropology, was inaugurated on September 17, 1964. Monica Gonzalez Islas

The museum is about to reach retirement age and has “a few ailments,” says Saborit half-jokingly. He then explains that it is actually in very good shape. The work on waterproofing the roofs took years, but was successfully completed. Major thefts seem to be a thing of the past, as do small ones. The only recent problem the director remembers was a rainwater stream that started in one of the gardens, seeped into the basement and grew to reach the archives, without serious consequences. “We have already solved the problem at its source,” says Saborit, seriously.

So the celebration is the main reason for this talk, if the dog allows it. The museum will be 60 years old in a few days and although it is not an exact number, 50, 25, 100, it seems like a perfect excuse to walk through the Mexica, Maya, introductory anthropology, and Mesoamerica rooms… Going with the director has its advantages, the first and foremost being the discretion of the guide, who leads in a disorderly manner, obeying impulses that arise from the conversation, but that do not necessarily have to do with it.

But first and foremost, the light. Saborit has a fixation with the physical miracle of light, the electrical certainty of LEDs, which hit stones carved hundreds and thousands of years ago. “I recently asked a colleague who has been lighting theatres all his life to help me recover the drama of the museum. And what you see is the work of that, we have recovered it!” he explains. Did he want drama for an anthropology museum? “It was poorly lit!” he insists, “Like carnitas, carnitas spotlights… It had nothing and now there are areas of light and shadow,” he says.

The conversation about light takes place in the introductory anthropology room, one of the least crowded. Many of the museum’s visitors, more than two million a year, arrive with a fixed idea: Aztecs and Mayas. Anyone who knows the space knows that going through two rooms, especially those two, can be enough for a lifetime. The Mexica room alone, with its sun stone, its coatlicues and its tizoc stone, has more than 2,000 objects. Seeing it all is exhausting. Seeing all the museum’s rooms in one day is simply impossible.

The plumber collector

The opening of the National Museum of Anthropology was a milestone in the global south, even before the term existed. Large collections of objects from pre-Columbian cultures or ancient Egypt flew from remote undergrounds to the showcases of European museums. In the 1960s, a debate, now central to museology, was just beginning to stir, reflecting on the logic of showing part of the history of ancient Mesopotamia in London. Of showing it as something that belonged to us, seized, plundered. The MNA was a show of force: what was here, stays here. No other country in Latin America has a museum like this.

Antonio Saborit, in the central patio of the National Museum of Anthropology. Monica Gonzalez Islas

Above the skeleton of a mammoth, still in the anthropology introduction room, Saborit recalls the inauguration. He was a kid, seven years old, but he had time to study. “Salvador Novo made the guide to the Mexica room, the visitors’ guide. Well, he, who later became the city’s chronicler and so on, wrote a chronicle when the museum was inaugurated and there he says that the entire old national museum, the one that was in the Casa de la Moneda, fits in the Mexica room,” he says, to give an idea of ​​the sizes that are handled here.

At first, people didn’t come to the museum. It was a strange, enormous place, “a lot of marble, a lot of glass, a lot of aluminum,” says Saborit, the work of a man, Pedro Ramírez Vázquez, who never built anything of medium size in his life. In addition to the museum, Ramírez Vázquez, architect of the regime, built the Azteca Stadium and the Basilica of Guadalupe, among others. “He made it so big so that the children could run around,” explains Saborit, “that was the original idea.” But the children didn’t run because their parents, who perhaps were regulars in Chapultepec Park, the context of the museum, didn’t take them. “The people from the museum started working to attract people. The museographer Mario Vázquez invented La Casa del Museo, a small metal house, collapsible, that they took to the neighborhoods, and in it they exhibited replicas of what was here, to invite people to come,” says Saborit.

The Casa del Museo is somewhat reminiscent of an atrial cross, a tool used by the 16th century friars to evangelize the Mesoamerican population. People did not enter the small churches that the friars built. Perhaps it was because their rituals were carried out outdoors and they did not feel like hiding to pray to a strange god; or perhaps for something more practical, to avoid illnesses and epidemics. Whatever the reason, the friars consecrated the square in front of the church with a cross and gave mass in the atrium. With the passing of the years, with the miscegenation and with medicines, the atrial crosses lost their meaning. The same happened with the Casa del Museo, good news for the MNA.

Next year marks the 200th anniversary of the father of the museum, the old National Museum, which was founded in 1825, in a mansion next to what is now the National Palace. It must have been a curious time, as well as a violent one. Archaeology was a frivolous thing for the elite. Nobody cared about the past. Or almost nobody. “What was then Mexico City had a plumber, who was in charge of the drainage,” says Saborit. “And of course, he found everything. When Lucas Alamán [ex canciller] He is in charge of the museum, calls this plumber and says, ‘Hey, send me those pieces you have.’

The Relief of Placeres, a monumental frieze that was stolen and cut up in Campeche, Mexico 54 years ago to be sold in New York. Monica Gonzalez Islas

Apparently, the plumber sent the pieces, 18 in total, originating the enormous collection that the museum has today, more than 250,000 in total, the vast majority in warehouses. Saborit tells this story of the plumber in the Mexica room, next to an enormous feathered serpent, the most outstanding piece of the 19th-century plumber. “In his description, the plumber said, ‘it’s a serpent with manes.’ Ha, ha, they didn’t know, they didn’t know,” says Saborit, amused. His plan now is to rescue this and the other 17 original pieces and put together an exhibition. “Fantastic, right?” he says.

