The professor of Constitutional Law Antonio Rovira (Barcelona, ​​1952) is waiting for the reform approved by the PP of Isabel Díaz Ayuso to crystallize to replace a fully independent Transparency Council attached to the Madrid Assembly (where all parties negotiate its three members), by another linked to the Executive (which will appoint its president and only member). Former president of the institution, his performance as adviser It will end when the reform is carried out and the old Madrid body is replaced by the new one. “Let's hope this transit is as short as possible,” he says. He exudes a passion for transparency law enforcement. He avoids controversies contrary to the president's interests, such as the council's decision to keep alive the possibility of a journalist accessing Ayuso's academic record. Although there are times when things are said without saying them.

Ask. The reform approved by the majority of the PP ensures that the council that must control the Government becomes subordinate to the Executive. Have they been annoying to the power?

Answer. A guarantee body always has to be annoying, because it draws the attention of those people who have the powers to govern. In most cases we have always gone in favor of the citizen, whenever we have seen possibilities of some or all of the requested information being given. We have been annoying, but also for a reason: the Administration is not used to being forced to provide all public information that does not affect the rights of third parties, it is not used to having the obligation. What the law and the council do is force her to do so. The work that this entails for the administrations themselves is not small.

Q. What do Madrid residents lose when the council is no longer linked to the Assembly and is controlled by the Government?

R. I argue that being linked to the Assembly gives this guarantee body strength, legitimacy and authority that possibly those councils linked to governments do not have. One thing is power, power: the new council is going to resolve like us. Another thing is the public image, the recognition, even by those institutions that you control, of the authority of those who do so. The auctorites and the potestas. Every council of guarantees has power. Authority must be earned. It is an external recognition of the work one does. And possibly it is easier for the institution to obtain authority being linked to the Assembly than to the Executive. I dare say that the future is going to go that way.

Rovira, during the interview. JUAN BARBOSA

Q. And what does the Government of Díaz Ayuso gain by having a Transparency Council dependent on itself, on the executive, and not on the Assembly, the legislative?

R. It is very difficult for me to understand what the motivations are, in this case political, on the part of the Government in modifying a law, for which it has all the legitimacy. What I am saying clearly is that our experience has been very innovative. In the Assembly, a very unique, very advanced body was created, following the criteria set by the European Union, through a regulation, and also by the Council of Europe, through decisions. The modification that has been made corresponds to another series of councils, appointed by the Government with approval from the legislature. Ours was a step forward. A step forward that has been proven to work. And it has worked with a budget that is a third of the cheapest council that exists in Spain, and with a number of powers that double or triple that of many. We have been very autonomous. Why have they done it [el cambio]? I can't get in there. They will have some reason. It's legit. My opinion is the other way around. Linking this body to the Assembly has demonstrated its independence and effectiveness.

Q. Has the Administration been obstructionist in Madrid?

R. There are administrations that cost more to respond, and administrations that do not agree with our resolutions. There was a somewhat intimidating sanctioning procedure, and they had no choice but to go to administrative litigation, as a formula to prevent the procedure from going ahead and suspend the execution of the resolution. That falls within the legitimacy of the obligated subjects.

Q. The Community, for example, litigates so that the president's academic record is not known.

R. Therein lies the great work of the judiciary, which is going to decide which of the two is right. The three councilors signed the resolution, and after a debate we have considered that the Administration does not have all the information [que se le solicita]and that to resolve the request it is necessary for the institution that deposits the information to resolve [la Universidad Complutense].

Antonio Rovira. JUAN BARBOSA

Q. Is there a relationship between the agency's resolutions against the interests of the Government and the change in the law?

R. There is no relationship.

Q. And why do citizens have to worry about transparency working well?

R. Transparency is facilitating access to information so that one can be free, so that the neurons function. There is no more misinformation than the lack of information. A person, in order to choose, live, make decisions, needs to be informed, for his neurons to have food, which is information. For one to be free, he needs to be informed. The ignorant cannot be free. The Administration is always opaque, difficult to access, and there must be institutions that facilitate knowledge of what they do.

