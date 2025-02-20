Last Wednesday, Anabel Pantoja and David Rodríguez, next to the small soul and Merchi, mother of the influencerthey left Gran Canaria and set up to Córdoba, where He will resume his professional activity and she will present the baby To the family part that still does not know it.

In addition, the couple has also moved to the Peninsula for medical reasons and that, since they were on suspicion for possible mistakes to the girl, Anabel and David are striving in demonstrate that accusations are completely false.

This Thursday, from the set of Let’s seeAntonio Rossi has indicated that the couple has the support of Mariló de la blonde, examines Isabel Pantoja, who has made available to the couple all the means available to do an in -depth study of the minor.

“Your team has worked to study if the injuries could have to do with something different to the action of the parents and make a report to present it when necessary, “said the Telecinco collaborator who has also added that”This report is quite positive“

“The doctors have been relaxing because they can argue something prior and nothing has to do with the direct cause of the child,” Rossi explained that, in the same way, he added that Anabel “is counterpart” because he knows that “he is also being investigated”.

Also, about Anabel Pantoja’s encounter with the press upon arrival at the Peninsular Airport, the collaborator has pointed out: “The judge has not determined anything And now, Anabel everything feels bad. She has always been quite edge, except when she has been interested, who has been more nice. Now, He is taking out his most unpleasant side“

Finally, Sandra Aladro, who is also closely following the case, has assured that Anabel Pantoja is trying to get away from the media: “Is very uncomfortable with the presence of the press“