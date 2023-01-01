Chivas had a good preseason, the team reached the final of the Cup for Mexico, although they did not have the resources to win the title against the Cruz Azul machine. Despite this, Paunovic’s team showed interesting things on the field that have an important part of their fans excited, although the real test will be within the MX League, which will begin next Friday, January 6.
There are still possibilities for the herd to make changes within their squad in the remainder of the market, as announced by the same coach who stated that the door is open to the arrival of more reinforcements. Similarly, there are some names of Chivas players who are on the transfer list and whose game remains on the table, although one of the discards seems to accept his new role within the club and has chosen to stay within the sacred herd.
This is the Mexican goalkeeper Antonio Rodríguez who has been notified by the Chivas coaching staff that if he stays, he will be considered as the club’s third goalkeeper, behind Jiménez and Rangel, a role that Toño has chosen to accept. The veteran gold medalist in London 2012 had an option on the table to go to Necaxa and be a starter after Malagón left, however, the salary offered is lower than what he receives in Verde Valle and he prefers to continue in the Guadalajara team.
#Antonio #Rodríguez #leave #Chivas
