Within Chivas they have not had the best of semesters in the club’s goal, Miguel Jiménez, starter since the beginning of the tournament, made many mistakes over time that cost him his place in the starting eleven. The same one that Raúl Rangel inherited, who, unfortunately for him, suffered an injury in his second starting game that once again gave the place to ‘Wacho’. To this we must add that the reinforcement for the flock door, Óscar Whalley, has been erased by the team’s coach.
What is a fact is that the club’s board is analyzing moving within the market for the signing of a higher-ranking goalkeeper. In fact, the Guadalajara team would have the possibility of keeping one of the three goalkeepers of the Mexican National Team, it is Antonio Rodríguez, who by contract belongs to the flock team and could sign his return to the team.
Sources close to Chivas confirm that Rodríguez has a contract with Guadalajara, so, if Paunovic so wishes, the Mexican veteran trained in the ranks of Verde Valle could return at the end of the year to report and work with the club. At the same time, it is stated that this scenario is not simple, since in addition to the technician’s approval, the board would have to put a renewal offer on Rodríguez’s table, since although he has a contract with the club, it is about to expire for which its return would not be a long-term solution.
