Last Sunday, November 20, the Guadalajara Sports Club appeared in Verde Valle with the entire squad to travel to Barra de Navidad, Colima, in total, there will be 29 players who went on the trip. For this, the coach Veljko Paunovic He made several novelties in those summoned to the physical work on the beach.
Since they reported for medical examinations, Alejandro Mayorga, Alejandro Organist, Josecarlos Van Rankin They were working with the teams after finishing their loans and they will stay at Chivas, at least for the pre-season work on the beach.
Joining the preseason together with the rest of the players who arrive from their assignments, Ronaldo Cisneros and the goalkeeper antonio rodriguez They will also report to the preseason, the goalkeeper who was in the Gallos Blancos hopes to be able to compete with Miguel Jimenez Y Raul Rangel to be considered for the rojiblanca goal.
‘Tone‘ He has played 125 games wearing the Rebaño Sagrado shirt where he allowed 148 goals and in 39 he left his goal in zero.
This week, from Monday to Friday, it will be work in Barra de Navidad and there they will have a friendly preparation before Colima alligators. Before returning to Guadalajara to continue training, he was planning to travel to Spain for his two friendly matches against Getafe and Atheltic Club de Bilbao.
It should be noted that, despite continuing with his rehabilitation, Jose Juan Macias was included by Paunovic for concentration and will continue with his recovery work close to his colleagues, it is expected that he will be able to return to group work between February and March.
