Antonio Rincón Núñez, former player for Real Murcia, Abarán, Levante, Tenerife, Jaén, Cacereño and Hellín, has died in Murcia at the age of 82. This Wednesday, at 6:30 p.m., his funeral will be held at the Arco Iris Mortuary, on the Santa Catalina highway.

