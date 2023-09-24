Strip the News is about to open its doors again and while awaiting its return to the small screen, scheduled for Monday 25 September, a press conference has been organised. Here the words of did not go unnoticed Antonio Ricci which, in addition to revealing an unexpected background on Barbara D’Urso, also threw a dig at Pier Silvio Berlusconi and Tina Cipollari. But let’s go in order and find out together what happened in detail.

These days the name of Antonio Ricci is causing a lot of chatter due to some statements made in the press conference Strip the News. First of all, the words released on did not go unnoticed Barbara D’Ursoon which the author of the well-known satirical news program revealed that:

She replied that she couldn’t due to legal reasons, but she said she would come clean in January. Let’s wait.

But it didn’t end here. Among the many questions asked to Antonio Ricci during the well-known’s press conference satirical news, the author was asked what he thinks of Pier Silvio Berlusconi’s choice to eliminate trash from TV. Answering the question, Antonio Ricci stated:

The cleaning underway at Mediaset, however, for me is a contradiction of Pier Silvio Berlusconi. He has Silvia at her side and on TV who is elegant, pretty, much loved by his collaborators, we had her to host Strip, but then leaves room for Tina Cipollari! There is a correspondence about Tina’s expulsion which was then killed in the bud also on the web. There are also photos of Pier Silvio and Tina that Signorini covered up.

Antonio Ricci’s last sentence is causing a lot of talk. In fact, the author of Strip the News he uttered these words laughing, as if he were joking. At the moment, therefore, we cannot know whether there is any truth behind what the well-known TV face declared.