Monday 25 September Strip the News will open its doors again and Alessandro Siani and Vanessa Incontrada will be the two hosts responsible for kicking off the new season of the satirical news program. At the program conference, Antonio Ricci made some revelations about Barbara D’Urso which certainly did not go unnoticed. Let’s find out together what her words were.

Barbara D’Urso she was without a doubt one of the most talked about characters of this last summer. The presenter’s farewell to Mediaset has caused a lot of discussion and there are many rumors that emerge every day about her. In fact it seems that Carmelita is receiving many job offers but, at least for the moment, we still don’t know what his working future will be.

Meanwhile, at the press conference of Strip the NewsAntonio Ricci revealed that he had been in contact with the presenter. The author of the satirical news program confessed to having invited Barbara D’Urso onto the program to ask her to participate in the first episode. These were his words about it:

I had the opportunity to talk to Barbara to ask her to participate in the first episode, entering the Gabibbo to say I’m here, from the heart.

According to the words of Antonio Ricci, it seems that Barbarella was forced to refuse his invitation for contractual reasons:

She replied that she couldn’t due to legal reasons, but she said she would come clean in January. Let’s wait.

Needless to say, Antonio Ricci’s words caused a stir curiosity and there are many who are waiting for the arrival of January to find out if Barbara D’Urso will reveal further background information regarding the dismissal from Mediaset.

Antonio Ricci and the words about Myrta Merlino

On the occasion of the press conference of Strip the News Antonio Ricci was then asked a question about Myrta Merlino. Without beating around the bush, the author explained himself about the journalist in this way: