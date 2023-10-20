“Giorgia Meloni will one day discover that I did her a favor”, this is the declaration of Antonio Ricci, father of Striscia la Notizia, to ANSA. Phrase that comes after the publication on social media of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s decision to break off her relationship with Andrea Giambruno, following the spread of the off-air comments broadcast by the satirical news program in recent days.

It is not known at the moment what the owner of Striscia La Notizia means by having done her a favor, but Giambrunasca certainly seems to have had different intentions in this operation. The agency with Antonio Ricci’s laconic statement arrives a few minutes after the news of Andrea Giambruno’s dismissal from Diario del giorno. “Out of Mediaset” was the headline for Dago, taking it for granted that the journalist’s dismissal is effective.