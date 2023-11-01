Antonio Ricci: “If Andrea Giambruno speaks it’s a mess”

Antonio Ricci returns to talk about the Fuoriondas of Strip the News on Andrea Giambruno adding that he has no other material on Giorgia Meloni’s ex-boyfriend.

Speaker at A day as a sheep, on Radio1, Ricci declared: “We haven’t recorded anything, what is low frequency arrives in the offices. I have nothing left: what I had in the fridge is gone.”

“There is no such thing as a family ruiner, families ruin themselves and then the blame is placed on the highlighter which in reality ruins nothing” added the “father” of Strip.

When asked if Giorgia Meloni and Andrea Giambruno would have broken up anyway even without his “intervention”, Ricci replies: “It’s an interesting question. I still don’t have a clear idea. I am convinced that certain positions have strengthened, such as that of Giambruno. Being a conspiracy theorist, I say that if Giambruno speaks… Samson will die with all the Philistines. He sent a biblical signal with the cutting of the forelock: he means that he still has the strength to kill the Philistines. If Giambruno speaks it’s a mess. He comes out strengthened, he will have all his fans, with his way of doing things he will have many followers.”

“It may be that the crisis between them was already underway – he continued -. Poor Giambruno, he took him to see Pino Insegno and Pio and Amedeo, anyone would have rebelled.”

Meloni’s reaction “we can’t decode it, but there are fixed points. That message is omitted: there was the victim’s part, but the girls who witnessed that exuberance are not remembered. I had never seen anything like that. I sensed that this was happening in newspaper editorial offices, because some journalists had told me so. This is why I said: ‘better one day as a showgirl than a hundred as a journalist’, because I knew that disgusting editors and drooling directors indulged in any harassment.”

Antonio Ricci continues: “The off-air recordings were taken in June and I saw them in September when Strip he was on vacation. I didn’t put them on the air right away, because I said: ‘damn, this gentleman could still bring some joy’. I waited for him to provide additional material, but he did not. In the second outburst he is warned to be careful Strip. From then on she may have paid attention. When I saw his interview with Who in the wheat field I decided it was time for the millstone.”

The author then reveals that the Mediaset top management did not know about the out-of-air reports: “After the publication of the first out-of-air report they didn’t call me. There is a basic issue: everyone is used to thinking that there are only barracks and no one is free. Strip it is a co-production between Mediaset and me and the broadcast must not commit crimes. They can be informed as a producer, but it’s about not letting people know what happens, because they would have tried to intervene. I would have aired it anyway, because in my contracts there is total freedom, but I didn’t want to see scenes of people throwing themselves on the ground and I don’t want to go so far as to say that I’m doing it as a matter of principle, I don’t like it.”

“It happens that they intervene with regards to the company’s core business: advertisers and advertisers. Politics? That is used to support the other core business”. “Meloni didn’t call me, it’s an evil world. She must thank me because I gave her a good lift to get out of this situation”.