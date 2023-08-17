Antonio Ricci, not only Strip: 8 million spent to expand the real estate assets

Anthony Riccithe well-known Italian television author of “Striscia la Notizia”, ​​born in Albenga and who turned 73 a few weeks ago, still puts his hand to the wallet to enrich his already substantial real estate assets held through al Stone Ltd. In 2022, in fact, he spent almost 8 million euros because the properties held at Milan they went from 18 in 2021 to 21 and those in Liguria from 85 to 92, all in the province of Savona, where also the number of land rose from 62 to 66. Last year’s “shopping” explains why the value of “tangible fixed assets” rose from 78.9 million to 86.6 million, a sign that Ricci spent 7.8 million to buy more houses and land. However, Stone highlighted a profit halved in 2022 to 520 thousand euros from the over 1.1 million euros of the previous year and a shareholders’ equity that is close to 107 million against assets of 154 million.

The company based in Milan and established in 2004 sees Gianluigi Molineris as sole director while the property of Ricci and his wife Sylvia Arnaud is shielded by Across Fiduciaria. Among Stone’s holdingswhich has liquidity of 7.3 million (there were 13.6 million in 2021) and various financial assets of 59.2 million, note the 4% Srmbacronym of Sviluppo Relais Mont Blanc which opened the Grand Hotel in Courmayeur, 100% of Accademia Edizioni Musicali, of La Pergola (which owns the Relais Villa della Pergola in Alassio) and of the agricultural company L’Orto Rampante, owner of a green area in Alassio.

