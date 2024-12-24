The relationship between Antonio Revilla and Hiba Abouk It’s going from strength to strength. Their courtship was announced shortly after the businessman’s breakup with Laura Matamoros and amid rumors of a romantic affair between the actress and Álvaro Muñoz Escassi.

The protagonists were giving hints about their courtship through social networks. After several weeks of unknowns about their relationship, it was Hiba Abouk who confirmed the facts through an image that appears giving a passionate kiss with the.

Recently, it was Antonio Revilla who, from his Instagram account, wanted to dedicate a romantic and tender message where he shouts his love from the four winds.

Antonio Revilla dedicates a romantic message to Hiba Abouk. HIBA_ABOUK / INSTAGRAM

“You and I to enjoy what is happening to us. I love you,” the young man shared in a story on the aforementioned social network. A message that he accompanied with a beautiful photograph of both of them in which he kisses her on the head.





He post has been re-uploaded by Hiba Abouk to his stories He has already added the emoticon of pink heart pierced by Cupid’s arrowsince there is no doubt that their courtship comes from a complete crush of love.