-Futbolero and Madrid. Have you played on a team?

-On the rugby, a long time ago. I arrived high, at that time.

-New 40 years that do not play football. I am to see it and go to the field, that I am … paid partner. But that’s it.

-Your grade of fanaticism is …

-Moderate. High approved. If we lose, I sleep the same.

-Res some memory lived with Real Madrid. The one that makes him happier.

-Many. The Champions League final in Paris, for example, that I went to see her there. The one we won against Valencia. And Glasgow’s, with Zidane’s goal. That day … now is something else.

-Doesn’t it tell me that you have tired of going to the end?

-For me, such concentrations, they are already a pain. Given my extraordinary fame (laughs), I do not stop taking pictures and is already a button of balls. I prefer to see it in my house, with friends.

-With sincerity, are the referees so bad?

-As on all sides. I think it is now better physically prepared. I am absolute supporter of VAR. The interpretation in the room is already another story. What triggers everything, the entrance to Mbappé, see that it is rare that they did not see the red.

-Does it insinuate something?

-Or there is a very subtle point of view. I like the var. For example, the hands that are not seen first, serve to correct those situations. And I speak against us because sometimes that does not favor us. It seems to me a brutal success, that tool that, by the way, comes from rugby. But they apply it well.

-The that has been mounted by a red not whistled to Madrid.

-It’s red. The rest, the letters, the communiqués do not know if they serve much. Well, we have already seen that they have none. It is fine protest but is not very much.

-It’s now unsustainable.

-I, that annul a goal if there is a previous lack, it seems good to me. Do the games last more? Well, nothing happens either. What is true is that the criteria has to be unified.

-And what do we do with the VAR referees who are wrong?

-Well, nothing, sanction and take for the sack.

-Do you think there is much more to explode from the Mbappé phenomenon?

-It is already at a very high level. It has room to improve, but it is already at a very high level. The problem of Madrid, this year, is not that. It is how we defend. If there are four strikers, it is very difficult to defend. Because Bellingham, however they insist, play in front, without being a striker. There is no one left to protect you.

-I don’t know if I’m prepared to hear that players are left over.

-I don’t think you can play against certain teams with two midfielders. Even one like Ceballos, with an offensive tendency. But it is so and what are you doing?

-A Bellingham does not put it in the same bag, which is the only one who defends.

-He defends but sometimes he doesn’t give him time to return. And with three midfielders are you going to play the Champions League? Care Remember, last year there were four. One of them, Kroos.

-Well, take away from one of those in front.

-It’s a problem. To Mbappé? To Bellingham? To Rodrygo, can. It is an important imbalance problem because, although marques goals, they make them.

-And who is to blame for that?

-I don’t want to blame anyone, but there is no center of the field. In fat parties they could defend Vinicius and Rodrygo, and Mbappé goes more unnoticed in those tasks. But it’s not as before. Cristiano or Benzema did not defend in their life. But they had four uncles behind, doing it. Mine is just an amateur opinion. In fact, in some games you are enough for you. But in others not.

-Emergency situation, which Ancelotti would say. They could imitate Barça and pull quarry, right?

-Well, I don’t know. In Barça they have done well. Most kids are between 17 and 21 years old. It is amazing. And five or six of them, undisputed holders. Casadó, for example, plays with balls. And, in addition, those five or six have been playing together for almost 10 years. Or Dani Olmo, who sheets from outside but is canterano, too. Some foundation have to get them out. That does not happen in the Madrid quarry.

-The matter is and why?

-Because it has been decided that another system must be used. It doesn’t seem bad to me. They are different. We don’t have that, but we have Asencio, Brahim, Endrick, who are good too.

-Salvo Asencio, and because there is no more, they have a very secondary role.

-I have the impression that some players are 90 minutes and others do not, but in 15 minutes they manage your life. You have young players. Camavinga, for example, or Valverde. Let’s see now, because the truth is that now the important thing comes.

-What are they going to win this year?

-The League, the Cup and the European Cup. And we leave the Super Cup to Barça to be encouraged by the kids, who are starting.

-Some concession for Atleti?

-Nothing. What Atleti does not interest me anything. I do not see them with the capacity to win something. I don’t like.

-See pass when they give you war.

-I have friends, but I don’t like Atleti anything. I get along with Cerezo, because of the cinema, but nothing more.

-Hard wars, are we becoming more violent in football or has it always been the same?

-This is solved being radical with radicals. If the clubs do not support the radicals, the problem is over. What cannot happen is what happened with those of the Royal Society, in Rome, or with others. That is nonsense. It doesn’t matter if they are right, left or medium -sized. If you don’t stop those uncles, and there are clubs that seem to have no intention, you don’t end that.

-They have a lot of noise.

-There are mentalized that you can encourage, even absurdly, but you cannot miss people respect. There are those who get very nervous. And those have to have them very controlled, that they are. But more.