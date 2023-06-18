WWhilst many soccer players are enjoying their vacation after a long season, Antonio Radelja is in the hot phase. The qualifying tournament for the eFIFA World Cup is scheduled for him in London next week. “My goal is now very clear, that I qualify for the World Cup,” says Radelja. “That’s the only thing I’m thinking about right now and what I’m working on.” The 21-year-old “e-sportsman” from Eintracht Frankfurt has been German champion in eFootball since last weekend.

Looking back at the day of his triumph: It’s the 85th minute of the game. Randal Kolo Muani prevails on the right flank and puts the ball back to Jamal Musiala, who is waiting on the edge of the box. With a short dribble, he leaves two opponents standing and passes the ball on to Christopher Nkunku, who is free at the penalty spot. Goal to make it 3-1. Anyone wondering why these Bundesliga stars are suddenly playing together should be told that different rules apply on the virtual pitch. Even former top players like Lothar Matthäus or Lucio return to the pitch here.

“Never played so well”

With his goal shortly before the end of the game, Radelja could no longer take victory in the eFootball championship organized by the German Football League (DFL). In the final, he defeated Berkay “BerkayLion” Demirci from FC St. Pauli 4-2 after a 1-1 draw in the first leg. On the first day of the tournament, 18-year-old Demirci had beaten Radelja 7-4 after aggregate in the group stage. The 21-year-old “e-sportsman” won the “Virtual Bundesliga” and, in addition to a championship trophy, also received prize money of 40,000 euros.

“I’ve probably never played as well as I did this weekend.” The total prize money was 100,000 euros. 800 spectators on site in Cologne and almost 70,000 people in the stream on the video platforms YouTube and Twitch followed the tournament. Playing in front of a live audience suits Radelja, who has turned his hobby into a career: “I have the feeling that the audience motivates me and that I then play a little bit better,” he says.

The 32 best German eFootball players competed at the event in Cologne. During the tournament, favorites such as world champion Umut Gültekin (RB Leipzig) and defending champion Dylan “Dullenmike” Neuhausen (SC Freiburg) were eliminated in the round of 16.







It is the first major title in “e-sports” for both Radelja and Eintracht. This is a great success for the club, which has only had a team since 2018 and set up an “e-sports academy” in April. Radelja, who was born in Frankfurt, refers to the “excellent infrastructural conditions”.

His talent showed early on when friends were tired of playing him due to constant losses. Radelja has a clear opinion on the debate as to whether “e-sports” can even be considered a “real” sport: “It definitely feels like sport to me. Basically, I believe that you don’t have to reach the required level of concentration with chips and energy drinks on the couch, you also have to pay attention to your health.”

lucrative business

Every year since 2012, the DFL has crowned the German champions in eFootball with the “Virtual Bundesliga”. The video game FIFA, which is distributed by Electronic Arts, is played. The annual series of games has been accused of offering gambling-like content for children and young people.

As with collectible cards, players can buy virtual card packs with real money in hopes of randomly getting one of their idols’ rare special cards. For the manufacturer, this is an extremely lucrative business that generates far more revenue than the actual sale of video games. “E-athletes” like Radelja do not want to comment on the criticism of Electronic Arts. As professionals at the console, the game cards are provided to them free of charge by the developer.