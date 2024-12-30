Diego Capel has a book of anecdotes and special moments dressed in the Sevilla shield. More in hotels and concentrations than even on the grass. A roommate that he will never forget is precisely the one who today receives a tribute from all of Sevillismo at the Sánchez-Pizjuán: Jesús Navas. Being a few years younger than the generation of Sergio Ramos, Antonio Puerta or Navas himself, the man from Almería shortened the deadlines to face them in the first team and enjoy the best Sevilla in history. This afternoon he will be at the Nervion Coliseum to give him a hug and enjoy the farewell of his close friend. He already went down the path of withdrawal some time ago. He will be able to whisper to Jesus that there is life after hanging up his boots. -Where do I catch him? -In the car returning to Seville after spending a few days in my country (Albox, Almería). -I suppose he will have already ironed his suit for the feast of Jesús Navas.-I really want to be present at the farewell of a friend. Jesús deserves everything for what he has given to Sevilla, but more than anything for the person he has always proven to be. A fantastic guy and a great friend.-Retired while still a kid, what do you do now? The same thing can serve as a guide for Jesus…-Training in the mornings during the week and on weekends traveling with the League to do games as a commentator. Now I am focused on the topic of communication, which the truth is that I really like it. Happy with this new stage, grateful to the League and enjoying another new medium because I am still linked to football, even if it is in a different way. -He has allied himself with the ‘enemy’. -No, what’s wrong. I wanted to remain linked to football in some way. I didn’t see myself as a coach. Before retiring I was already considering communication issues. Three months after retiring, they called me from the League and doing something that I like, also talking about football, which is the language that has always accompanied me. – Are you picking up the tricks of the communicator? – I think so. When you are a footballer, you may not be able to speak with the calmness and frankness that you do now. Each game you notice that you loosen up a little more, that you can comment with greater knowledge, not only about football but when it comes to expressing your ideas. I am with people who have been in the field for so many years that they make it very easy for me. -As an expert, how do you see Sevilla this season? -Irregular. One of lime and one of sand. He is capable of playing difficult games and in others he does not compete well. It is a reflection of what the club is experiencing now, with certain instability. It is a new project, with a new coach and also new and very young players. In the end, accustomed to what Sevilla had us for so many years, fighting for Europe, being in the middle of the table and even looking down has become normalized, since it is still a bit strange. Sevilla must always be fighting for greater heights. We’ll see in the second round. Within the squad that Pimienta has, I think they are doing a great job. Let’s hope that after Christmas it continues on an upward trend. -Has a mid-table Sevilla become normal? -That surprised me. The history of Sevilla in the last 20 years is there. It is an internationally recognized team, with the players who have come, great stars. Sevilla has always offered its players a great showcase and now the normality that has been given to the team being there in the middle of the table is a bit surprising. The Sevillistas that I know, like myself, or who experience the club from very close quarters, are having a hard time in this situation. They see that it is very difficult for the team and that there is no stability of results. Sevilla lives in this process of instability and I hope that an important project is carried out again to fight for Europe again. – Is this reconstruction similar to the first years of Caparrós? – I have experienced both situations: that of the foundations of Caparrós to start fighting for Europe; and then the most beautiful story, which is that of winning titles with your team. We are beginning to see a winning Sevilla, with an important project for many years that has been bearing fruit until a couple of years ago with the last Europa League. That is the path the club should take. With the retirement of Jesús, that last stone of Seville’s titles goes away. It is a before and after with his departure. – What do you have left of the figure of Jesús Navas? – Fustolistically I am not going to say anything more because everything has been said. It has been a great one. For me he is the most important player in the history of Sevilla. And what I highlight about Jesus, who has received so much love in all stages, describes what Jesus is as a person. He has never had a bad word for anyone, he has carried the values ​​of sport as his flag. It has been characterized by simplicity and humility. And that is very difficult to see in a figure of his importance. – So difficult? – Everything depends on the values ​​that have been instilled in you as a child. Jesus’ family is wonderful. From Paco (father), his wife Alejandra, Marcos (brother)… In the end, Jesús is a reflection of what he has experienced in his house and what they have instilled in him. He is also a father and is giving a beautiful example to both his children and the youth players who are now coming out of the bottom, with that legacy of work, humility and always putting one’s teammate before oneself. -And what? Is it done now with that number 16? You also wore it with pride.-I have been privileged to be able to wear it. Not only because our beloved and missed Antonio Puerta wore it, who was the person who changed the history of the club. Life also had in store for the most important footballer in Sevilla’s history to wear that number during his second stage, winning titles and taking that shield and that number to the top. Antonio (Puerta) made ’16’ a legend and Jesús has magnified that myth. For whoever picks it up now it is a great weight, a long shadow. As he said, whoever picks it up now must know what it represents, the figure of the youth player. Let him handle it in the best way possible. -The number of the youth player.-It is a nice tribute to what the youth player has been at Sevilla, of all those generations that we have followed the greatest successes in the history of the club. I have been lucky to do it in a winning Sevilla. Whoever wears it now is a reflection of all of us who have worn it.-Now Sevilla has numerous representatives in the first team.-The prominence of the homegrown player had been somewhat lost in recent seasons. The group of players that exist now, who have established themselves in the first team, must be that philosopher’s stone for the construction of a team that aspires to what has been their routine, which is to play in Europe and win titles again. And that the fans get hooked on the team also through these types of players who feel so strongly about the Sevilla shirt. 2025 won’t sound like anything, but in June it will be 15 years since a match against Atlético at the Camp Nou. -The final of the Copa del Rey, how can we forget it? It meant a lot to me. It was the Utrera Highway Cup because Jesús and I were the protagonists of that final. Two players who grew up in the Sevilla youth academy, who have practically grown up together, roommates even, and who were able to make Sevilla even bigger with that title. It was the best representation of the Sevilla youth team. It has been one of the most beautiful moments of my career to win a title with the club of my life. And I continue to receive the love of people in every corner of Seville that I go to. They keep reminding me of that moment for everything it meant for them and, of course, for me. -Enjoy the feast of Jesús Navas. -Thank you very much. Your time has come. He will receive the affection for the last time from all the Sevilla fans in the stadium. He deserves everything. It is living history of Seville and we will be there to enjoy by your side.

