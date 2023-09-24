Sunday, September 24, 2023, 9:53 p.m.



The Yecla bullring opened its doors this Sunday to host a bullfighting festival without picadors, in which two Murcians bullfighted, the bullfighter Antonio Puerta, and the bullfighter Iker Ruiz, who was making his public debut.

Five bulls from Salvador Domecq were fought, the fifth awarded with the return to the ring, and a calf from El Rellano.

The rejoneador Salvador Gil opened the plaza, parading both of his ears.

Then the two announced bullfighters, Canales Rivera and Antonio Puerta, fought two eras each. The bullfighter from Barbate cut off both ears of his first and greeted a standing ovation in the afternoon. Canales successfully fought an animal that lost its ears and lost the trophy in his second fight when he failed with the sword.

The winner of the afternoon was Puerta, with two ears from his first and the maximum trophies from his fifth. She gave the fair fight to a clear bull, although weak in strength, and after an almost complete thrust she obtained the two appendages. The fifth was a very complete steer, which was rewarded with returning to the ring in the drag. Antonio Puerta took advantage of it in a very compact task, bullfighting slowly and with pleasure, walking both ears and his tail.

Becerrista Iker Ródenas Ruiz made his debut, Iker Ruiz on the posters. He is from Murcia, with the family coming from Cieza. He cut off two ears of the first calf he fought in public. He showed a desire to be a bullfighter, and killed with a sword blow. A new illusion for fans of the Region.