the season of Chivas de Guadalajara left a bittersweet taste among his fans. On the one hand, the rojiblanco team offered its best version in years and managed to reach the grand finale of the Clausura 2023However, on the other side, Rebaño Sagrado lost a two-goal lead and let the trophy slip away against Tigres at Akron Stadium.
Antonio Briseno, one of the most intense players in the Chivas squad, sent a message to the followers of the Flock through social networks. The ‘Chicken’ indicated that he has gone through difficult and sad days after losing the final against the UANL team.
The defender who emerged from the basic forces of Guadalajara offered an apology to the fans and promised to fight harder and work harder to achieve the thirteenth Liga MX title for Chivas.
“From the bottom of my heart I ask you a very sincere apology, chivahermanos. We were so close. We caressed the glory momentarily. But I’m sure that things happen for a reason and perhaps it was not yet our time to live all that glory. But the only thing about what I am certain is that this defeat filled me with a lot of learning, growth and above all a lot of courage to be able to move forward, get up stronger and work to achieve the goal”
– Briseño in his letter to fans
Antonio Briseño, in the final part of his video, affirmed that with work, dedication and unity of the team and the 40 million fans “13 will soon arrive”. “We will come back stronger. Thank you, chivahermanos, see you soon,” added the “Chicken”.
The 29-year-old defender would have a contract with Chivas until the end of June 2023. According to recent reports, both parties would be agreeing to an extension, so Briseño would continue in the institution for the next tournament.
#Antonio #Pollo #Briseño #shows #face #Chivas #Clausura #champion
Leave a Reply