Plazibat has been hoping for a title fight with Rico Verhoeven for some time, but a bad day against 34-year-old Catinas had abruptly thwarted those plans. By winning, Plazibat now has four victories in a row, against Tarik Khbabez (twice on technical knockout), Benjamin Adegbuyi (knockout) and now Catinas (knockout).

In the AD martial arts podcast In de Ring, Glory matchmaker Robbie Timmers said this week that it is not yet a foregone conclusion that Verhoeven will defend his title against Alistair Overeem in the spring of the new year, although that is still the most logical scenario at the moment. is. But Plazibat, who was already the highest ranked heavyweight behind Verhoeven before his fight with Catinas, is now knocking even more emphatically on the door.