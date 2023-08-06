That Antonio Piñana Calderón had a ‘Castillete de Oro’ was “an act of justice.” This is how the president of the International Festival of Cante de las Minas, also mayor Joaquín Zapata, defined an acknowledgment that fell into the hands of the one who was the first official guitarist of this flamenco contest, causing him to “return to his origins”, since the distinction It was born, precisely, to reward the most outstanding representatives of the art of playing.

It was in the Assembly Hall of the Casa del Piñón where the work of Piñana was valued, “a key figure in the consolidation and development of the Festival”, added Zapata, belonging to one of the most influential sagas of flamenco and cantes. from Levante. With this distinction, he joins previous guitarists recognized with the ‘Golden Frame’ such as Manolo Sanlúcar and Paco de Lucía.

“Antonio is a person without whose contribution to the guitar I am sure that today it would not be played by Levante as it is played,” added Zapata. Piñana, moved throughout the event, recalled the “magical moments” that the Union contest has given him, in which he accompanied figures such as Camarón, Enrique Morente or Fosforito; a connection with the mining city that comes from his cradle, since his mother was originally from this town.

The honoree showed the recognition with honor: “It is a distinction that I can assure you that I will carry in my heart for the rest of my life, which I hope will be very long,” he said.

The Piñana saga was very present throughout the Cultural Agenda programming thanks to the documentary ‘Piñana Family. A flamenco passion’, which was presented by its director, Antonio Parra, former director of the Festival. In it, he shows the story of the award-winning father, who shared the same name and surname, and who was the germ of an art that has been embodied in four generations. The patriarch lived flamenco “like a destiny, like a divine illumination”, Parra points out in the documentary.