Antonio Picciolo arrived at Brindisi hospital with a cerebral hemorrhage. He was transferred to Taranto, but he didn't make it

Antonio Picciolo he lost his life at the age of 40. The man had arrived at Brindisi hospital with a cerebral hemorrhage, but due to the absence of a specialist, the transfer to another hospital and a lack of timely intervention, he died.

To clarify what happened, through a note, was theLocal health authority of Brindisi:

He had neurological disorders and was immediately taken into care. Specialist consultations in Neurology, Neurosurgery and Resuscitation were requested and instrumental tests were carried out. The CT scan showed an extensive subarachnoid hemorrhage. The operators immediately contacted other hospitals in the regional area equipped with interventional radiology. The Taranto hospital was willing to welcome the patient and the transfer was arranged.

Antonio Picciolo arrived at the Brindisi hospital at 1.15am and was transferred to Taranto at 4.30am, when his conditions were now desperate. Unfortunately, doctors were unable to save his life.

The intervention of the regional councilor after the death of Antonio Picciolo

The matter is causing a lot of discussion and has also led to the intervention of the regional councilor Fabiano Amati. The latter underlined how serious it is that in a hospital like that of Brindisi, level II, there is no interventional radiology.