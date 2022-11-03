Antonio Pérez Martínez (Granada, 48 years old), head of the Pediatric Hemato-Oncology Service at Hospital Universitario La Paz, in Madrid, begins his talk at an event organized by the National Cancer Research Center (CNIO) recalling the great differences between cancer in adults and children: “The only thing we share with adults is the word cancer. Cancer is inherent to aging and, however, in children we talk about developmental problems, it is an antagonistic biological phenomenon”.

More information

Cancer in children, unlike in adults, is a rare disease. It represents about 1% of the total cases of tumors, but it also happens at an age when, unlike old age, it is normal to be healthy. In Spain, only traffic accidents kill more people in childhood and adolescence. Now, 80% of pediatric tumors are cured, but the suffering and sequels they leave are still significant.

For decades, hardly any new treatments for childhood cancer have been introduced. “We know very little about cancer in children, because very little has been invested in research,” says Pérez. “The incidence is low and children respond well to classic treatments, but the problem continues to have a sufficient dimension to make a national strategic plan on pediatric cancer, because there is too much information that we do not know,” she demands.

The doctor and researcher is now working to transfer the great results of immunotherapies in the treatment of cancer in adults to children. With his team, he has developed a version of a cellular immunotherapy known as CAR-T, with promising results. These treatments begin with a blood draw to obtain T lymphocytes (a type of cell that defends us from all kinds of threats, such as infections or tumors) and modify them with genetic engineering so that they recognize cancer cells and destroy them. This type of approach is, according to Pérez, the future of pediatric oncology, and has already achieved complete cures in blood tumors.

Ask. Has there been an increase in childhood cancer in recent years?

Response. There is a recent study that indicates that it may be increasing a little, but it is not associated with anything, it is not known to explain why. It is suggested that it may be due to the change in the population in Spain. There are no children here and almost half of the people we deal with are related to immigration. From the scientific point of view, the place where these children have been gestated, where they have been born and have developed, is important, but we need more information. There are also studies that begin to talk about the manipulation of pregnancy, in vitro fertilization and the manipulation of embryos. It is true that there are cases, but to say that this has been the trigger is complicated. What can happen is what has happened to us with a girl who had MLL leukemia [un tipo de leucemia pediátrica especialmente agresivo] and that he had a frozen embryo. In that case, a priori, the recommendation is that the other embryo does not continue. This, of course, raises many ethical issues.

P. Are there childhood cancer distribution maps that can help identify possible risks that have not been perceived?

R. Now there are maps that show us the incidence of esophageal, lung, and breast cancer. You can correlate gastric cancer in areas such as Castilla y León, due to the issue of cured meats, lung cancer in some areas of Andalusia because there is a high rate of smokers. However, there is no pediatric cancer map. And we want to geolocate three moments in the time of his development: where that child was conceived, where he was born and when the cancer arises. If we have this data, we can relate it to geological maps, exposure to benzene, nearby green areas, toxic habits such as smoking, not only in the mother but in family life in general. All this in the end gives us very valuable information.

Pediatric cancer is not as genetic as cancer in adults, a child has very few mutations. However, it is a more epigenetic disease [la disciplina explica la acumulación de modificaciones sobre el genoma durante la vida del individuo que cambia cómo se expresan los genes] and it would be very interesting to see exposure to carcinogens, to tar, to benzene, so that you can establish associations and make recommendations such as: houses should not be built within such a distance from a large highway. Because in addition, children have circumstances different from ours. The tar on the road, for example, is in a place that, due to our height, is far away, but for the child it is very close.

“We know very little about cancer in children, because very little has been invested in research”

P. Are there ways to prevent pediatric tumors?

R. No. There are no possible preventive clinical strategies. Now it arises in some tumors that have a genetic component in the germ line, we can do the heel prick test when they are born if that child has a predisposition to cancer in childhood. For that child, who is a healthy child, but who is afraid that he may develop a tumor, in the normal controls carried out by the pediatrician, another control could also be added for this risk. But managing that genetic information is complex. In the first place, because the family is being anguished by something that they really are not sure will develop.

P. Among the pioneers of cancer treatment is Sidney Farber, who had a special interest in pediatric cancer, and among the first effective cancer treatments were chemotherapies for childhood leukemias. But in recent decades there have been no major developments in drugs for childhood cancer. What happened?

R. Two fundamental things have happened. The first is that children respond very well to this type of conventional treatment. Eight out of ten children are cured with these non-specific therapies. And furthermore, despite the adverse effects derived from this chemotherapy, the child has a great capacity for recovery. The same regimen, in an adult, with that toxicity, would end his life. With the classic leukemia treatment scheme, with four or five drugs applied on different days and months, varying the intensity by patient, leukemia has gone from being incurable in 1948, to having a 50% survival rate when I was born and now we are at 80%. There has been no pharmacological innovation in this period.

But a therapeutic ceiling has been reached and the consequences are very important. Now we are starting with cell treatments, but that is complex, because you have to have very good training in pediatric immunohematology, which has nothing to do with adults, because the child’s immune system is not similar to that of an adult. Meanwhile, we are killing flies with cannon fire, because it works. When we have tried to transfer personalized medicine from adults to children, it does not work or it works very little. However, cell immunotherapy in children is very powerful. CAR-T is chewing gum. They are some cells that you put, that when they see their target they expand and when you load the leukemia, they contract, and they stay there until the leukemia reappears and the CAR-T expands again. That is a bit of the strategy that we are moving now in pediatric cancer.

We are at a time when patients can be treated with few adverse effects, which is essential, as we have seen with some immunotherapies. We want to stop associating cancer with a pink scarf or a hairless child. In adults, we probably won’t achieve complete cures, so perhaps the goal is chronification and maintaining a good quality of life. We will die with cancer, but not from cancer. But in a child we cannot allow that. In children with cancer we have to achieve a complete cure. And also, without sequels, if hitting cannon shots, in an elegant and directed way.

You can follow THE COUNTRY Health and Wellness in Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.